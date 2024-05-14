Manchester United center-back Raphael Varane has confirmed he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner took to his social media channels to break the news with an emotional video.

Raphael Varane Thanks Manchester United, Backs INEOS & Sir Jim Ratcliffe To Turn Things Around

On Tuesday (May 14), Varane took to social media to confirm he would leave Manchester United as a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. The former Real Madrid man had a clause in his Man Utd contract that would have allowed him to continue for another year. However, the Red Devils refrained from activating it.

In the emotional announcement video, Varane said (via GOAL):

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United. It’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt. The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player, it was insane. The atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club and the fans. You have to play for Man Utd to understand what that represents. For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life. When the fans go to Wembley, it’s something they remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.”

Varane acknowledged that it had been a difficult season for United but backed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. to turn things around.

On Ratcliffe and INEOS’ project, Varane added:

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming in with a clear plan and a great strategy. I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

A Look At Varane’s Stint At Manchester United

Having won four UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, Varane came to Manchester United with a massive reputation in August 2021. Unfortunately, due to niggling fitness issues, he never got a fair chance of proving his worth.

Over the last three seasons, Varane has only played 93 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. The ex-Lens man has played 21 Premier League games thus far, starting only 16. He has not been in action for United since the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at the start of April.

The 31-year-old still has age on his side, but due to his poor fitness record, it is unlikely that a top European club will take a chance on him. The Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer clubs, meanwhile, could pounce on the opportunity to sign such a decorated player.