Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Al-Nassr To Sign Manchester United Superstar

Sushan Chakraborty
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Al-Nassr to sign his compatriot Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. Al-Nassr understand that landing Fernandes will be difficult, but they are still looking forward to testing United’s resolve by tabling a mega offer for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Play With Bruno Fernandes At Al-Nassr

According to a report from The Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to reunite him with former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes this summer. Having missed out on the Saudi league title, Al-Nassr are eager to bolster their squad and an attacking midfielder is reportedly on their wishlist. The Riyadh-based club have accepted Ronaldo’s suggestion and made Fernandes their mega transfer target for the summer window.

Fernandes still has over two years left on his Manchester United contract with a 12-month extension option. So, United are not particularly worried about losing their captain. However, Fernandes is unhappy with United’s current state and recently held a meeting with the club to talk things over.

According to the aforementioned report, Fernandes discussed his future at Old Trafford and United’s ambitions under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. If United fail to live up to their projections, Fernandes could consider a shock exit.

Manchester United, who are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Winning the FA Cup is their final realistic shot at securing European soccer for 2024-25. The Mancunians will meet their local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Ronaldo Endured A Bitter End To His Manchester United Career

One of the most popular sportspersons on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo, created numerous headlines when he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Nassr in January 2023. He decided to join Al-Nassr a few weeks after engineering his Manchester United exit.

In an explosive interview with British broadcaster Pierce Morgan, Ronaldo criticized Erik ten Hag, revealing they did not have any respect for one another. Shortly after the interview aired in November, United decided to part ways with their club legend.

During his second spell at Old Trafford, Ronaldo played 54 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 27 times and providing five assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty

