From being in the shadow of local rivals Manchester United to becoming the first-ever team to win four consecutive Premier League titles, Manchester City have come a long way over the last decade and a half. They have practically monopolized the English top flight, winning the title eight times in the previous 12 years. Only the Red Devils won more Premier League titles (13) under Sir Alex Ferguson, but as things stand, they are in no position to add their 14th any time soon.

With the memories of Manchester City’s eighth Premier League title (10 in total) still fresh, let us take a quick look at five marksmen who have helped them in their journey to English dominance. Continue reading to check out Man City’s five leading goalscorers in the Premier League era:

#5 David Silva: 60 Goals

Former Spain international David Silva kicks off the list of Manchester City marksmen, having scored 60 goals in 309 Premier League games. Silva’s primary job was to fashion goals, as reflected by his impressive haul of 93 assists. The fact that he also popped up with clinical strikes was a pleasant bonus.

Silva joined Manchester City ahead of the 2010-11 season and spent nine years at the club, helping them to four Premier League titles. Overall, he appeared in 436 matches for the reigning English champions, bagging 77 goals and claiming 130 assists.

#4 Erling Haaland: 63 Goals

The Premier League is one of the toughest divisions to be in for center-forwards. From low-blocking teams to tough-as-nails center-backs, the league has it all, making it difficult for strikers to find the back of the net. Of course, the statement above does not ring true for Erling Haaland, who has turned the Premier League Golden Boot race into an unfair contest. In only two seasons, the Norwegian striker scored 63 times in the English top flight, playing only 66 games. The ex-Borussia Dortmund striker also bagged 13 assists along the way.

In his debut season, Haaland won the Golden Boot by scoring a league-record 36 times in 35 games. His exploits also earned him the Player of the Season and the Young Player of the Season awards. In the recently concluded 2023-24 season, he scored 27 goals in 31 games, finishing five goals clear of second-placed Cole Palmer in the Golden Boot rankings.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne: 68 Goals

A legendary playmaker with an eye for goal, Kevin De Bruyne has scored an impressive 68 goals for Manchester City in 257 matches in the Premier League. The Belgian maestro has also set up his teammates 112 times since pledging allegiance to City in 2015.

One of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted soldiers, De Bruyne has helped City to five Premier League titles. He has won the Player of the Season award twice (2019-20, 2021-22) and the Playmaker of the Season award thrice (2017-18, 2019-20, 2022-23) for his unmatched exploits. Overall, the 2022-23 Treble winner has played 381 games for City across competitions, scoring 102 times and bagging a whopping 170 assists.

#2 Raheem Sterling: 91 Goals

Raheem Sterling got a lot of flak when he switched from Liverpool to Manchester City in July 2015. Initially, the constant criticism seemingly took a toll on him, as he struggled to live up to expectations. However, it all changed after Pep Guardiola came on board in 2016. Under his tutelage, Sterling became one of the most ruthless wingers in the division and helped the club to four Premier League titles. Before leaving for Chelsea in July 2022, Sterling played 225 league matches for Man City, scoring 91 times.

Overall, Sterling featured in 339 matches for Manchester City during his seven-year stay, scoring 131 times and providing 73 assists.

#1 Sergio Aguero: 184 Goals

Arguably the greatest-ever non-English striker to play in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero has claimed the top spot, having scored a cool 184 goals in 275 league matches. The former Argentine center-forward, who joined ahead of the 2011-12 season, also claimed 47 assists during his 10-season stay in Manchester.

The five-time champion fired Man City to their first Premier League title in the dying embers of the final game of the 2011-12 season. His goal in the 93rd minute against Queens Park Rangers sealed a 3-2 win for the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium, allowing them to snatch the title away from Manchester United’s clutches. Overall, Aguero played 390 games for City in all competitions, scoring 260 times.