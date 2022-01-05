Antonio Rudiger is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season.

Sky Sports are claiming that the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have already opened talks with the Chelsea star's representatives this month. The 28-year-old German international can now discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

The report also adds that Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick remains an admirer of the German international and he is keen on securing the 28-year-old’s services.

The newly appointed Manchester United manager knows the Chelsea defender’s brother well (who is also Rudiger’s agent) and he will be hoping to make full use of his connections and sign the player for the Red Devils.

It is no secret that Rudiger is a top-class player who would improve the Red Devils immensely. The German would be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire.

The Old Trafford outfit have conceded 27 goals in 19 Premier League matches so far this season and they will have to improve at the back if they want to challenge for the major trophies.

However, a January move seems extremely unlikely and Manchester United will have to wait until the summer to secure his signature. Chelsea are in a title race and they will not want to weaken their squad midway through the season.

Signing a player of Rudiger’s quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the other European heavyweights and convince the German to move to Old Trafford instead.

Manchester United will have to ensure Champions League qualification in order to lure players of his calibre.

The 28-year-old Chelsea defender could partner Raphael Varane at the heart of Manchester United’s defence next season, if Rangnick manages to pull off the transfer.