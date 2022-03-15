Manchester United predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid for Champions League

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Round 16 at Old Trafford tonight.

Manchester United must still be buzzing from their 3-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. This was a much-needed win for Ralf Rangnick’s side after the debacle that was the Manchester Derby.

However, the game against Atletico Madrid is not going to be a walk in the park for Manchester United. They barely held the Spanish giants to a 1-1 draw and need to be on top of things if they want to go through to the next round of the competition.

Manchester United team news

Moreover, Manchester United will be eager to welcome back quite a few players who sat out the game against the Spurs.

Ralf Rangnick might have a fully fit squad to choose from. Bruno Fernandes missed the win over the Spurs due to covid but the Portugal international is set to return to the starting XI. His creativity will definitely be needed.

Scott McTominay was also missing in action due to a calf problem but is set to return to the fold.

Luke Shaw also sat out the game against Antonio Conte’s men. However, the Manchester United interim boss might not include the Englishman in the starting XI with Alex Telles likely to be given the nod.

Jadon Sancho’s impressive performances mean that he is going to start the game again but Marcus Rashford might have to settle for a place on the bench after his average showing against the Spurs.

Diogo Dalot is set to start ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United don’t have an easy task but Ronaldo’s recent showings could have come at the perfect time. Moreover, Jadon Sancho is also coming into his own so things might be different this time around.

Manchester United Predicted Lineup

David de Gea; Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.