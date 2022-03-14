Manchester United v Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Atletico Madrid looking to pile up misery on Manchester United following a one-day respite against Tottenham.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid preview

Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form as Manchester United managed to tame Tottenham in a 3-2 win at home. The win was a much-needed one for both the club and the player. The latter had attracted a lot of controversy after deciding to fly back home ahead of United’s derby defeat last week.

However, the veteran striker put in a vintage display that eased some pressure off of his club while also silencing his doubters.

Focus will now be on Champions League where Ralf Rangnick’s men take on Diego Simeone’s side in the second leg. The Red Devils managed to salvage a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano. In that encounter, United were second best but thanks to an Anthony Elanga goal, return to England with some hope.

However, the task is not going to be easy against an Atletico Madrid side that is brimming with confidence.

The Spaniards won 2-1 against Cadiz on Friday and are in great form at the moment. They might not be in the title race but Simeone’s side still has the quality to go deeper in the Champions League. Moreover, they have a decent record against English sides, winning nine of 12 two-legged knockout games against Premier League teams.

History is definitely on their side so don’t be surprised if United crash out of Europe this week.

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid team news

Manchester United team news

Mason Greenwood continues to be out of contention due to suspension. However, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are set to return after missing the win over Tottenham.

A lot of decisions need to be made with Jadon Sancho impressing once again. The young winger is unlikely to sit this one out. However, McTominay’s return means that Paul Pogba might move to the left side of midfield.

Marcus Rasford is expected to return to the bench after failing to impress in the league.

Manchester United predicted line-up

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid team news

The visitors will be without Yannick Carrasco due to suspension. Mattheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Thomas Lemar, Sime Vrsaljko, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mario Hermoso are all out injured. Jose Giminez is a major doubt after getting injured against Cadiz.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa

