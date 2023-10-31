Since Manchester United’s crushing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, some reports have linked United boss Erik ten Hag with a premature Old Trafford exit. Fabrizio Romano has played those stories down, saying the board still has plenty of trust in the Dutch tactician.

Manchester United Have Fared Poorly This Season

In Ten Hag’s debut campaign, Manchester United secured a respectable third-place finish in the Premier League. The former Ajax boss made some more signings in the summer with the hope of mounting a serious title challenge. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be the case this season.

Having picked up just 15 points from 10 matches (5 wins, 5 defeats), the Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League standings. They are currently a staggering 11 points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur and eight points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

Romano Believes Ten Hag Is Not Yet On The Chopping Block

The Manchester derby is one of the biggest matches on the English calendar, with pride as well as three crucial points on the line. On Sunday (October 29), United were not only outplayed by their noisy neighbors City, but they also failed to show any fighting spirit whatsoever.

Such a toothless display, that too at Old Trafford, has caused many fans to question Ten Hag’s merit, but Romano believes his time in Manchester is not up just yet. In his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert wrote:

“I’ve been getting many, many questions coming in from Manchester United fans after the disappointing performance in the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag also raised a few eyebrows by stating that he chose Jonny Evans alongside Harry Maguire whilst leaving Raphael Varane on the bench for tactical reasons, but most of the questions I’m getting are about the future of the manager.

“Is Ten Hag under pressure at Man United? Sometimes after results like this, we start seeing rumors in the media, but what I can tell you honestly is that the feeling inside United is still the same – the current board keeps supporting and trusting Ten Hag. They have decided to work with Ten Hag, backing him during the summer with transfer targets he wanted – Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat were all wanted by Ten Hag.”

The Red Devils need a change of fortunes, and fast, if they are to find their way back into the top four race. They return to Premier League action with a clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday night (November 1).