Report: Real Madrid Keeping Tabs On 23-Year-Old Premier League Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation of Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and could potentially make a move in the future.

Real Madrid have long been credited with an interest in Manchester City ace Erling Haaland. The Whites were reportedly in the running for Haaland before he signed for City last summer and still fancy signing him further down the line. For now, however, they are more interested in Haaland’s 23-year-old teammate Alvarez.

Real Madrid Tracking Manchester City Star Julian Alvarez

According to journalist Sebastian Srur, Real Madrid are tracking Alvarez’s situation at the Etihad Stadium. However, signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will not be straightforward. It has been claimed that Alvarez does not have a release clause in his City contract, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side can easily fend off interest from interested parties by asking for an astronomical transfer fee.

Additionally, Alvarez has an excellent relationship with manager Guardiola and has been playing regularly for City this season. The former River Plate forward has featured in 13 games for City this season, scoring six times and providing five assists. To top it off, he signed a new five-year deal (June 2028) with Manchester City in March worth £100,000 per week ($121,330).

On paper, there is no real reason for Alvarez to leave the Treble holders, except for the presence of arguably the best striker in the world, Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s Presence Could Compel Alvarez To Switch

Haaland has been in scorching form for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He scored a whopping 52 goals in 53 games in his debut season, helping the Cityzens to a historic Treble. Haaland’s exploits also helped him win the Premier League Golden Boot and Champions League Top Scorer honors.

The Norway goalmachine has been on the money this season as well, scoring eight times and claiming two assists in 12 games across competitions. With Haaland in such red-hot form, it is hard for any player to grab the limelight and Alvarez is no exception.

If Alvarez takes the bold decision to leave City, Madrid could emerge as a lucrative option. With Karim Benzema gone, Madrid could use a young center-forward with a creative bone, and Alvarez fits the profile perfectly. Additionally, they are one of the very few clubs that can potentially meet City’s asking price, meaning a deal could theoretically materialize if all parties are on board.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top