Report: Manchester United Plotting Late Move For Long-Time Arsenal Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Record 20-time English champions Manchester United are reportedly plotting a late move for long-time Arsenal target Ivan Toney. The Red Devils are reportedly scouring the market for a proven center-forward and they have identified Toney as a person of interest.

Manchester United Contemplating Shock Move For Ivan Toney

Erik ten Hag’s side opened the 2024-25 summer transfer window in explosive fashion, signing sought-after young center-forward Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna in a €42.5 million ($46.4 million) deal. The club wanted the Netherlands international to learn the ropes while last-season signing Rasmus Hojlund led the attack. However, with the Danish striker ruled out until September after suffering an injury in pre-season, Man Utd is lacking a Premier League-hardened strike option.

According to Football Insider, Ten Hag does not want to begin the 2024-25 campaign without a senior striker and is pushing to sign a suitable candidate before the summer transfer window slams shut. The hunt for a proven striker has led the club to Brentford’s Toney, who is available for a discounted price this summer.

Since the 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract, the Bees are willing to let him go for around £50 million ($63.84 million) — £30 million ($38.31 million) lower than what they were asking for him in January.

Arsenal Has Long Been Linked With Ivan Toney

United’s sudden interest in Toney is not good news for his long-time admirers Arsenal, who are also in the market for a formidable striker.

The Gunners’ two natural strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, contributed with a combined total of nine goals across the 2023-24 Premier League season, which is poor for a team fighting for the title.

Nketiah is reportedly on the chopping block and should exit the club in the coming days. This would make room for a more clinical striker to slide into Arsenal’s squad. With Chelsea supposedly in advanced talks with Victor Osimhen, Toney is the likeliest candidate to occupy Nketiah’s spot.

Toney has been in blistering form since Brentford won the promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 season. In 85 Premier League games so far, the England international has scored 36 goals and provided 11 assists. He was at his very best in the 2022-23 campaign, with him scoring 20 times in 33 league matches for Brentford.

