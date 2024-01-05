Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: David Ornstein Reveals Where Man City Midfielder Wants To Play After Losing His Place Under Pep Guardiola

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Renowned journalist David Ornstein has claimed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips wishes to leave England in order to revive his career.

Manchester City Star Kalvin Phillips Could Leave Club In January

Manchester City signed Philips from Leeds United for a €49 million fee ($53.45 million) in the summer of 2022. The Englishman was coming off an impressive campaign with Leeds and was expected to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. The 28-year-old got a few opportunities at the beginning but failed to make the most of them. As a result, he lost his place in the team and has been on the fringes since.

According to numerous reports, Phillips could leave the Etihad Stadium in January to revive his career. According to The Boot Room, Newcastle United are keen on signing him while Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also monitoring his situation. He has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus.

Ornstein Believes Phillips Does Not Want To Stay In England

Speaking with The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that the defensive midfielder preferred to move out of England but nothing had been decided yet.

He said:

His preference is to go abroad, but nothing has been decided yet. Juventus approached Manchester City a while back and conversations continue. The issue here is whether Massimiliano Allegri wants to take Phillips.”

The journalist also talked about some of the clubs that have reportedly expressed their desire to sign Phillips. He added Crystal Palace’s name in the mix but took PSG’s out, claiming the Parisians were not looking at him.

Ornstein concluded the topic by adding:

Newcastle haven’t moved yet. Perhaps that changes later in the window, but it will depend on the return dates of their injured players. There’s a good chance they don’t move for him at all. Crystal Palace are among the other clubs to have enquired, but no developments there. The reported Paris Saint-Germain interest is not accurate, as I understand it.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium, Phillips has played only 31 games in all competitions, scoring just once. His contract with the reigning English and European champions expires on June 30, 2028.

