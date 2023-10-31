England and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has raised over £20,000 ($24, 292) for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health center, the Becton Center for Children & Young People. The organization helps Under-18 adults who are dealing with complex mental health problems.

Esme Morgan Paid Becton Center for Children & Young People A Special Visit

As per The Star, the 23-year-old Manchester City defender visited the Becton Center on October 29. She met with six youngsters at the foundation, with the residents showing the Lioness around before engaging in a fun game of soccer in the sports hall. Morgan also visited the spots that would be renovated thanks to the Children’s Hospital Charity, for which she has raised £20,450 ($24,838.6).

After taking a tour of the facilities and receiving a cute handmade bracelet, Morgan said:

“I really enjoyed my visit to The Becton Centre, in particular getting to meet some of the amazing young people and staff there. I couldn’t believe I was given a handmade bracelet; it was so kind.

“It was great to see first-hand how money raised for the charity makes such a huge contribution to improving the experience of the young people who receive support at the center. I can’t thank the patients and staff enough for the brilliant tour and warm welcome. I look forward to visiting again soon.”

Morgan Put Out Signed Jerseys To Raise Funds For The Children’s Hospital Charity

Morgan used her ties with England and Man City to raise funds for the charity. According to The Star, she put out signed jerseys from the Lionesses’ World Cup and European Championship campaigns. Additionally, she collected jerseys from last season’s Treble-winning Manchester City men’s team, giving the shirts as prizes for the fundraising events.

The clinical Nurse Manager at The Becton Centre’s Emerald Lodge, Matt Loates heaped praise on Morgan, thanking her for showing patience and trying to ease the pain of the young adults at the facility.

He said:

“Visits from people like Esme show the young people that people, who are potentially their heroes, care.

“Esme was wonderful with everyone, answering plenty of questions. The money that she has raised has the potential to add so much to the young people and their family’s lives and make what is an incredibly challenging time a lot easier.”

Morgan, who was born in Sheffield, has been working with The Children’s Hospital Charity since 2020.