Mali vs Mauritania live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

MALI will face Mauritania in their final group stage match of the 2021 AFCON on Thursday, with the aim of gaining a place in the knockout stage.

Mali vs Mauritania Live Stream

Mali vs Mauritania Preview

Mali started their group stage match with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, with the game finishing in chaos as the referee blew the full-time whistle a bit early.

The Gambia held them to a 1-1 draw in their second group stage match. Moreover, Mauritania’s tournament journey has come to an end as they lost both of their games so far, leaving them without a win in the AFCON finals in both of their group stage matches.

When does Mali vs Mauritania kick-off?

Mali vs Mauritania will kick off on 21st January 2022 at Japoma Stadium (Douala).

Mali vs Mauritania Team News

Mali Team News

Mali has not reported any injuries whereas El Bilal Toure is suspended from the team.

Mali possible starting lineup: Mounkoro; Haidara, Kouyate, Sacko, Traore; Samassekou, Camara, Bissouma; Djenepo, Traore, Kone

Mauritania Team News

No injuries have been reported by Mauritania.

Mauritania possible starting lineup: Diop; Thiam, Abeid, Yali, Houbeibib; Karamoko, N’Diaye, Fofana, Mahmoud; Ba, Kamara

