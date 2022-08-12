We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Saturday 13th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Newbury and Newmarket from the LIVE ITV races on the afternoon.



Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

VICTORY DANCE @ 8/13 with BetUK – 1.55 Newbury



This Godolphin horse brings the best form to the table after a close second at HQ last time in the G2 Suplative Stakes – beaten just a head. Taking on several promising sorts, but William Buick rode the winner of the race 12 months ago and he will be all the rage to do so again.

Slightly disappointing last time out at Newmarket, when beaten in the Bahrain Trophy as favourite. But the form of that race might not be too bad with the winner – Deauville Legend – since running a close second in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. He’s had just over a month to get over that run and in a race with question marks against the other four too, he’s looks the safest option.

This Hannon-trained 3 year-old ran well to be second last time at Goodwood, to suggest a return to winning ways might not be far away. Gets in here off the same mark too and is also a proven course winner at the track.

ATLANTIS @ Evs with BetUK – 2.10 Newmarket



Easy 4 1/2 length winner at Doncaster last month and on that run looks the one to be with a race that several look up-and-coming. Frankie Dettori also rides this Gosden runner, who can also improve for the step up in trip.

