Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another win for our NAP yesterday, with our Next Best selection narrowly missing out by a head, we are back today for some weekend horse racing betting tips on every race up and down the UK and Ireland.

The meetings from Newbury, Ripon, Newmarket, Curragh, Perth and Doncaster get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Tramore, Wolverhampton and Market Rasen get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newbury and one from Ripon, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Ripon, Newmarket, Curragh, Perth, Doncaster, Tramore, Wolverhampton and Market Rasen

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meetings today!

NAP – DEFINITE @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.20 Newbury

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Newbury Racecourse, where we have sided with the Ralph Beckett trained Definite to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over 1m2f.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here in decent form, with his last two starts resulting in a win and a runner-up finish respectively. That win for Definite came at Haydock in a Class 5 Handicap in June, when he won going away and looked great. The second place finish was in a Class 3, so this drop back to Class 4 should prove a wise move for this nippy horse.

Hector Crouch takes the reigns today on Definite, who himself boasts an impressive 28% strike rate in the past two weeks. Should be the one to beat here for sure.

NEXT BEST – NEW DEFINITION @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.40 Ripon



Our Next Best bet of the day also comes in the opening race of the afternoon, but this time at Ripon Races. Here at SportsLens, we have selected New Definition to triumph in this Class 2 Hornblower Conditions Stakes over the five furlong trip.

This 2-year-old colt has looked very impressive in his short racing career to date, picking up a win and three runner-up finishes in his first five starts. New Definition has also ran in both Class 1 and Class 2 company, most recently at Musselburgh last week where he was beaten by just a neck and would have won given another 100 yards or so.

If this James Tate trained colt can replicate his recent form, he should have every chance of picking up his second race win. PJ McDonald sits in the saddle this afternoon on New Definition.

Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Ripon, Newmarket, Curragh, Perth, Doncaster, Tramore, Wolverhampton and Market Rasen on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 63 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Definite (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.55 Candle Of Hope @ 17/5 with Bet UK

2.30 Zechariah @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.00 Dance Fever @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Pogo @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.10 Rechercher @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.45 Singing The Blues @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.40 New Definition (NB) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Ironopolis @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Snash @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.25 Pisanello @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 May Punch @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.33 Foreshadow @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Australian Angel @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Mischief Magic @ 1/4 with Bet UK

3.18 Come On Girl @ 49/20 with Bet UK

3.53 Bonnsie @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.28 Ingra Tor @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Red Kite @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.36 Queen Of Burgundy @ 19/4 with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Summer Snow @ 22/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Camilla Gherardini @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Sister Rosetta @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Kodi Red @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Point Gellibrand @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Temple Of Artemis @ 29/10 with Bet UK

5.15 Reverberation @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Royal Tribute @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

2.00 The Wounded Knee @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Quantum Realm @ 6/5 with Bet UK

3.05 Pilgrims King @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Castledown @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Galata Bridge @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Lake Shore Drive @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.25 Illusion Of Time @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Bellshill Beauty @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.30 Haughty @ 16/5 with Bet UK

2.06 Pride Of The Pack @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.41 Rum Cocktail @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.13 The Green Man @ 5/6 with Bet UK

3.48 The Attorney @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.23 It Just Takes Time @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

4.55 River Rain @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.30 Explorers Way @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.00 Butterfly Garden @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Lemon Ice @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Royal Eagle @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Stellium @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Barometer @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.46 Rattling @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Mystical Dreams @ 19/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Peachey Carnehan @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Under Curfew @ 19/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Eagle One @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Renegade Rose @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.50 Sandy Paradise @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

5.06 Ar Mest @ 23/4 with Bet UK

5.40 Kanukankan @ 17/4 with Bet UK

6.10 Getaway Jewel @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Who’s The Guv’Nor @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.10 Raddle And Hum @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.40 No Fixed Charges @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Good Bye @ 9/2 with Bet UK

