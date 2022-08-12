ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Newmarket & Newbury Sat 13th August

More ITV Racing tips and trends to get stuck into this Saturday at as the cameras head to Newbury and Newmarket. The Group Two Hungerford Stakes at Newbury is one of the highlights, while at HQ the Grey Horse Handicap is always a unique spectacle to take in. To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Saturday LIVE races.
Last Saturday Andy Newton fired in nice winners with Themaxwecan (9/1), Pride Of Priory (3/1) and Hamaki (3/1)
Newmarket and Newbury Horse Racing Best Bets
ITV Racing Tips On Saturday 13th August 2022
- 1.55 Newbury (Denford Stakes): VICTORY DANCE @ 8/13 with BetUK
- 2.30 Newbury (Geoffrey Freer Stakes): ZECHARIAH @ 6/4 with BetUK
- 3.00 Newbury (Handicap): GISBURN @ 5/2 with BetUK
- 3.35 Newbury (Hungerford Stakes): CHINDIT @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 2.10 Newmarket (Handicap): ATLANTIS @ Evs with BetUK
- 3.18 Newmarket (Grey Horse Handicap): VERREAUX EAGLE (e/w) @ 6/1 with BetUK
Read on for our in-dept look at each Newbury and Newmarket ITV race, plus the dangers to look out for.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Newbury Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 13th August 2022
1.55 – Denford Stakes (Registered as The Washington Singer Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 7f ITV4
- 17/20 – Returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting
- 17/20 – Finished in the first three last time out
- 17/20 – Had won a race before
- 16/20 – Had won over 6 or 7f before
- 14/20 – Won by a Feb or March foal
- 14/20 – Placed favourites
- 11/20 – Won last time out
- 11/20 – Horses from stall 3 placed
- 11/20 – Winning favourites (2 joint)
- 8/20 – Ran at Newmarket last time out
- 4/20 – Ran at Goodwood (2) or Sandown (2) last time out
- 4/20 – Won on their racecourse debut
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Several promising sorts here, including three unbeaten horses – Ferrari Queen, Candle Of Hope and Cite d’Or, but the with the best form in the book is the Godolphin runner – VICTORY DANCE @ 8/13 with BetUK. This Charlie Appleby juvenile won on debut at Newmarket and followed that up with a head second in the G2 Superlative Stakes at the same track last month. William Buick, who rode the winner of this race, rides.
2.30 – BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m5f61y ITV4
- 20/20 – Had won at least twice in their career
- 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f or further before
- 16/20 – Aged 3-5 years-old
- 15/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
- 15/20 – Returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting
- 14/20 – Drawn in stall 3 or higher
- 14/20 – Winning distance of 1 ¼ lengths or more
- 13/20 – Officially rated 110 or higher
- 11/20 – Ran at Goodwood or Newmarket last time out
- 11/20 – Winning favourites
- 9/20 – Had already won a Group race
- 8/20 – Had won at Newbury before
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Just the five runners here but they’ve all got a bit to prove. ZECHARIAH @ 6/4 with BetUK needs to bounce back from being a beaten favourite at Newmarket last month, but sweated up a bit that day so had a small excuse. Yes, it’s likely to be another hot one this Saturday so the same could happen but the form of that last run has been boosted since with the winner – Deauville Legend – running close in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.
This Meade runner has been freshened up with 37 days off, plus returns to Newbury – a track he’s won at before. He’s also the only 3 year-old in the race and gets a handy 10lbs of most of the others and 8lbs from Silence Please. Tom Marquand rides.
3.00 – BetVictor Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7f ITV4
- 11/11 – Aged between 3-6 (inc)
- 10/11 – Carried 9-1 or more in weight
- 10/11 – Won between 2-4 times before
- 9/11 – Had won over 7f or further before
- 8/11 – Rated between 90-96 (inc)
- 8/11 – Finished 5th or better last time out
- 7/11 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 7/11 – Carried between 9-1 and 9-7
- 7/11 – Had raced at Newbury before
- 6/11 – Irish bred
- 3/11 – Ran at Ascot last time out
- 3/11 – Ridden by Adam Kirby
- 2/11 – Trained by Clive Cox
- 2/11 – Winning favourites
- 2/11 – Won last time out
- The last 3 winners came from stall 6
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With the last three winners coming from stall, then this is a plus for the Hannon-trained course winner GISBURN @ 5/2 with BetUK. He also returned to form last time out at Glorious Goodwood with a running on second and gets in here off the same mark.
Of the rest, the Clive Cox team are also respected in this race – winning the last two runnings, so a saver on their DREAM FEVER @ 4/1 with BetUK is also the call. Adam Kirby rides this 5 year-old, who has run two solid races in defeat recently and been given a chance by the handicapper as dropped another pound.
3.35 – BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV4
- 18/20 – Didn’t win last time out
- 18/20 – Had won a Listed or Group race before
- 17/20 – Had won over this 7f trip before
- 17/20 – Officially rated 108 or more
- 16/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
- 15/20 – Had won 3 or more times already in their career
- 14/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs already that season
- 10/20 – Had run at Newbury before (4 won)
- 8/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out
- 2/20 – Trained by William Haggas (2 of the last 7)
- 12 of the last 13 winners were all draw 6 or lower
- Just one winner from stall 1 in the last 13 runnings
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Tiber Flow is 2-from-2 over this 7f trip and represents the William Haggas yard that have won this prize twice since 2015. It’s also a race that’s seen a massive 12 of the last 13 winners come from stalls 6 or lower – this would rule out four runners – Dubai Poet, Primo Bacio, Double Of Bubble and Happy Romance.
3 and 4 year-olds also have the better recent record, so Pogo and Double Or Bubble have this age trend to overcome being the older runners in the field.
So, that leaves us with CHINDIT @ 4/1 with BetUK. This Richard Hannon runner is a classy sort in and around this level and the drop back to 7f looks a good move – 4 of his 6 career wins have been over this trip. He’s also a CD winner when landing the 2021 Greenham Stakes here last season and has been running well behind the best horse on the planet this season – Baaeed.
He’s not got him to worry about this time and despite having to give weight away to the others is the one that ticks the most stats.
Newmarket Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 13th August 2022
2.10 – Discover Newmarket Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m6f ITV4
- 6 previous runnings
- 6/6 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
- 5/6 – Drawn stalls 3 or lower
- 5/6 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting
- 5/6 – Horse from stall 2 placed in the top 3
- 5/6 – Had won over 1m4f or further before
- 4/6 – Placed in the top three last time out
- 4/6 – Rated between 83-88 (inc)
- 4/6 – Favourites placed 1st or 2nd
- 4/6 – Irish bred
- 4/6 – Had run at Newmarket before
- 3/6 – Carried 8-8 or less in weight
- 2/6 – Winning favourites
- 2/6 – Ran at Newbury last time out
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Just the five runners here and you could argue a case for them all. Australian Angel was a good winner at Sandown last time, while Single and Sea Sylph were good runners-up in their last races.
But the call is the Frankie Dettori-ridden ATLANTIS @ Evs with BetUK, who was an impressive 4 1/2 length winner at Donny last time. Up 9lbs for that so more on her plate, but the longer trip (up to 1m6f, from 1m4f) can bring out more improvement to offset that rise by the handicapper.
3.18 – Grey Horse Handicap (for Grey Horses Only) Cl4 6f ITV
- 18/19 – Didn’t win last time out
- 16/19 – Had won over 6f before
- 16/19 – Had 4 or more runs already that season
- 15/19 – Winning distance of 1 length or less
- 14/19 – Aged 5 or older
- 14/19 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting
- 13/19 – Had 3 or more career wins
- 13/19 – Aged 5, 6 or 7 years-old
- 12/19 – Carried 9-1 or less
- 9/19 – Unplaced favourites
- 2/19 – Winning favouritess
SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: This race for grey horses only is also a decent spectale and it’s a contest that’s been well supported over the years by the Mick Appleby yard – they’ve won 2 of the last 5.
They are back for more this year too with Come On Girl entered and having won two of her last three heads here in cracking form. But those wins came on the AW at Lingfield and being 0-from-14 on the grass the switch to the green stuff might not be a plus.
Mister Bluebird will be popular too and probably brings the most consistent form to the table, but doesn’t look great value in a race that many have a lot to prove.
Strike is still to win a race from 11, so that’s a worry. Therefore, a chance is take on the Ed Dunlop runner – VERREAUX EAGLE (e/w) @ 6/1 with BetUK. This 4 year-old filly is generally a consistent sort that has won three times and hit the top three 11 times from her 23 races (48%).
James Doyle catches the eye in the saddle and the visor on for the first time is another another interesting angle that could easily being out a more more from her.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Newbury Race Times and Schedule | Sat 13th Aug
- 1:20 – Download The BetVictor App Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 1m2f ITV
- 1:55 – Denford Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
- 2:30 – BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m5½f ITV
- 3:00 – BetVictor Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f ITV
- 3:35 – BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 4:10 – Mettal UK British EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (For horses In Bands B/C/D) (EBF Qual’) (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m3f RTV
- 4:45- Rangers Riding Ranch Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f RTV
Newmarket Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 13th Aug 2022
- 2:10 – Discover Newmarket Fillies’ Handicap
- 2:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)
- 3:18 – Grey Horse Handicap
- 3:53 – Home Of Racing Fillies’ Nursery Handicap
- 4:28 – newmarketracecourses.co.uk Handicap
- 5:00 – Racing TV Handicap
-
5:36 –Home Of Racing Fillies’ Handicap
