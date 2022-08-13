We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Saturday, 13 August, according to SportsLens experts, is Happy Romance each way. She steps up in trip for the feature 7f Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury this afternoon (3:35). Richard Hannon’s course-winning filly looks well worth backing each way at tasty 10/1 odds.

For some time now, Happy Romance has shaped to our tipster’s eye like she wants this horse racing distance instead of sprints. This four-year-old daughter of Dandy Man remains unexposed at this trip and has an eye-catching first-time jockey booking. She’s worth one more chance and rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Happy Romance hit the frame?

Coming into this two-day meeting of Newbury races, the Hannon stable had been a profitable one to follow at the track this season. In Happy Romance, they have a filly whose damsire was 1991 Derby runner-up Marju. That stamina influence makes trying the 7f trip of the Hungerford for just the third time in her career very interesting.

Happy Romance has often been outpaced in recent outings just when the race develops, before making some headway late on. It was disappointing not to see her go to the Glorious meeting at Goodwood races for the Lennox Stakes. Connections instead run her here in the hope that the stiffer competition goes on to the City Of York during next week’s Ebor Festival.

The form of Happy Romance’s fine half-a-length third in the 1351 Turf Sprint at Riyadh on Saudi Cup day stacks up as well. That effort came over an extended 6f when she outran odds of 11/1 and into the frame. It was a similar story when Happy Romance went one place better when nearest at the finish and returned at 20/1 by the best betting sites in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

Today’s horse racing NAP worth trying again at this trip

Although then only seventh in the Platinum Jubilee during the royal meeting, her Ascot outing came after an 84-day break and missing an intended engagement at York. Happy Romance kept chasing the leaders all the way to the line, so shaped better than the bare race result of seventh suggests. She was only beaten by a couple of lengths here. A line can be put through her July Cup eighth as a low draw was no good.

When eased in grade, however, Happy Romance shaped better when short of room and finishing fifth here in the Hackwood Stakes last time out. Again, she only went down by three lengths and made some headway. If she can’t do things quickly enough over 6f, then she looks well worth another crack at this trip with horse racing betting sites ignoring the stamina in her breeding.

Hollie Doyle now takes the ride for the first time. That suggests connections mean business. Happy Romance is thus worth backing for the frame at 2/1 for a place. A £10 each way play with 888Sport returns £140 if the step up in trip works. New customers who join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses. Get the lowdown on those below…

