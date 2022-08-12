Each-Way Horse Racing Tip | Ripon Best Bet, Sat 13th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our each-way tip today, which comes at Ripon races today. Their 6-race Great St Wilfrid card starts at 1.40pm and runs till 4.33pm. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is from the races at Ripon today and why we’ve picked out this horse.



Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at Ripon Races – Saturday 13th August

2.50 Ripon: JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK

The last back-to-back winner of the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon on Saturday was Pepper Lane in 2011 and 2012, so last year’s winner – JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE – will be hoping repeat that this year.

This Kevin Ryan-trained 8 year-old got the job done by 1 1/2 lengths last year and is up 13lbs this time. However, he simply loves it here at Ripon – he’s 3-from-3 and never been beaten.

He’s also no spring chicken at 8, but seems to have thrived with age and was a good winner at Ripon again this summer off a mark of 102 – just 3lbs lower than today. Well drawn in 10 and last year’s winning rider – Kevin Stott – continues in the saddle.

Back today’s each-way horse racing best bet with BetUK @ 15/2 for £5 e/w and it will return £55.00 if it wins (click the bet slip below), Plus, why not work out what today’s horse racing each-way selection could win by using our Each-way bet calculator for free?

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

