This Saturday, 18 December, SportsLens horse racing experts have more Lucky 15 tips from the supporting cards at Haydock and Ascot. There is some great action on Merseyside and in Berkshire to look forward to. Our latest recommended Lucky 15 bet has total combined odds of 196/1!

Our latest recommended Lucky 15 bet has total combined odds of 196/1!

If all four legs in the wager win, then a £1 unit stake returns £197.40 at current odds. Amongst that is a fabulous 54/1 fourfold Lucky 15 accumulator bet. The prices quoted below were correct at the time of writing but odds do change. This is because of gambles developing and the market adjusting. These are the Lucky 15 tips for 18 December leg by leg:

Lucky 15 Tips Leg 1 – Dreams Of Home (12:20, Haydock)

A small turnout for the extended 2m novice chase at Haydock but Dreams Of Home can follow-up on a taking handicap success at Ayr. Trained by Donald McCain, who has had a fine season so far, this five-year-old Jet Away gelding handles heavy ground. Dreams Of Home also brings strong Irish Point form to the table, which horse racing betting sites know only too well.

Both the second and third home at Moira, Bill Baxter and Banbridge, have won bumpers and over hurdles since. Access Granted, back in fourth, later landed a Point himself. Dreams Of Home clearly learned plenty for his steeplechase bow at Carlisle when successfully dropping back in trip in Scotland last time out. Odds of 11/10 look solid.

Leg 2 – Nina The Terrier (12:55, Haydock)

Stepping up in trip for the Listed 2m 3f Abram Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle should suit Nina The Terrier just fine. An unlucky faller in the same grade over a shorter trip at Newbury’s Winter Carnival last time out, Alan King turns his five-year-old Milan mare relatively quickly. That strongly suggests that Nina The Terrier is no worse for taking that tumble.

On paper, this is much easier than the Newbury race. Nina The Terrier has plenty of stamina in her pedigree and won over an extended 2m 3f at Chepstow in the autumn. She can make use of that on the most testing ground she has encountered but has plenty of relatives that handle these conditions. Nina The Terrier can bounce back and is another of our Lucky 15 tips at odds of 6/5.

Leg 3 – Pencilfulloflead (1:15, Ascot)

The 2m 5f graduation chase on Long Walk Hurdle day at Ascot looks like the perfect race for Pencilfulloflead to make his reappearance. Trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott, this Robcour owned son of Shantou likes soft going. Pencilfulloflead beat Thyestes Chase hero Coko Beach on his bow over fences at Galway last autumn.

He then followed-up in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl with a seven-length trouncing of the ill-fated Irish Grand National fourth Latest Exhibition. Only wonder-mare Colreevy proved too good for Pencilfulloflead in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas. As the seven-year-old conceded 8lb in vain to Eklat De Rire and Escaria Ten last time out, and the weights are now in his favour, he’s a strong fancy at 7/4.

Leg 4 – Palmers Hill (1:50, Ascot)

The last of our Lucky 15 tips for 18 December is Palmers Hill in the 2m 3f handicap chase at Ascot. Trained by Jonjo O’Neill for JP McManus, this eight-year-old Gold Well gelding only needed pushing out for success at Wetherby on his second try over fences last time out. The runner-up, Topofthecotswolds, ran well at odds of 40/1 when seventh in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham last Saturday.

Palmers Hill remains relatively lightly-raced for his age. McManus enjoyed success in this race three years ago with Hell’s Kitchen. Palmers Hill is only up 3lb for his cosy 1 1/4 lengths success in West Yorkshire, so there could still be more to come from an unexposed type over fences. A 10/3 price looks a bit of value in this contest.

Lucky 15 Tips for 18 December

Dreams Of Home in the 2m novice chase (12:20) at Haydock @ 11/10

Nina The Terrier in the 2m 3f Abram Mares’ novice hurdle (12:55) at Haydock @ 6/5

Pencilfulloflead in the 2m 5f graduation chase (1:15) at Ascot @ 7/4

Palmers Hill in the 2m 3f handicap chase (1:50) at Ascot @ 10/3

Perhaps the greatest thing about a Lucky 15 bet is that not all four legs need to win for there to be profit. Placing a unit stake of £1 here, so £15 in total gambled, returns £197.40. That is the maximum payout and over £180 profit for punters. This is what the William Hill betslip should look like with the four legs in chronological order:

View more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group