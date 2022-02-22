Lucky 15 tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday from all four meetings

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Market Rasen, Navan, Taunton and Southwell, we have plenty of choice for our Tuesday Lucky 15 tips. Three jumps meeting today at Navan, Market Rasen and Taunton, with the all-weather track in use at Southwell.

Lucky 15 tips today – Tuesday 22nd February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Ailie Rose @ 7/1 with bet365 – 1.45 Navan

Ailie Rose is fresh off the back of a winning display just last month, triumphing at Ayr in a Class 4 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. She looked comfortable and was able to win with relative ease in the end. Looks to be able to chase, respond when ridden along and stay on when required.

Ile De Jersey @ 4/5 with bet365 – 2.10 Market Rasen

This filly looks to make it three wins in a row for Nicky Henderson in this Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle race. With Nico De Boinville on board, expect Ile De Jersey to give a great account of herself again.

Stepping up to Mares’ company this time round, trainer Henderson clearly expects big things from this horse and believes it is ready for the step up in class.

Timberman @ 3/1 with bet365 – 3.40 Taunton

Paddy Brennan takes the saddle for Fergal O’Brien on Timberman in this afternoon Handicap Hurdle.

Coming off the back of a fine performance on his last outing at Kempton in November, as well as another win back in May at Market Rasen, this horse should go well today. He enjoys it over hurdles, having won three of his seven races over the jumps. Should go well under a quality jockey today.

Desert Lime @ 8/13 with bet365 – 5.30 Southwell

Hollie Doyle takes the reigns for George Boughey on Desert Lime in this Southwell evening session on the all-weather track.

Looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time, this four-year-old filly is coming off two impressive displays this year with a win and a runner-up, both at Wolverhampton. Looking to improve on her last Southwell outing massively, which she is expected to do. Should be a major player.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

