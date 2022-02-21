Lucky 15 tips: Four horses to back on Monday from Carlisle and Dundalk

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Carlisle, Dundalk and Newcastle we have plenty of choice for our Monday Lucky 15 tips. One jumps meeting at Carlisle, with the all-weather track in use at Dundalk and Newcastle.

Lucky 15 tips today – Monday 21st February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Silver Flyer @ 5/4 with bet365 – 2.25 Carlisle

Looking for his third win in a row, this Donald McCain trained horse looks to be the one to beat in the second race at Carlisle today.

Winning comfortably on his hurdle debut at Catterick in December, Silver Flyer looks to have the making of a very competent horse. Drew clear in on his last win and stayed on really well, winning by a fair distance in the end. Brian Hughes takes the reigns today like he did at Catterick in December.

West To The Bridge @ Evs with bet365 – 4.37 Carlisle

Won last month at Chepstow by a clear distance off what was a reduced mark for this Dan Skelton trained horse. Brother Harry takes the reigns like he did for the win last time out and will be expected to produce a stellar ride on him today.

Looks to be the best horse in the race so no surprise if West To The Bridge goes off as a heavy favourite.

Ellabella @ 7/2 with bet365 – 6.15 Dundalk

Has won two of her last three races and is certainly one of the eye-catching runners in this race. Likely to go off as favourite and rightly so.

Rider’s claim should also help Ellabella today who we fully expect to go well over the one mile trip this evening.

Stellar Spirit @ 7/2 with bet365 – 6.45 Dundalk

Racing back over what is probably his best trip, Stellar Spirit looks to be a leading contender in today’s final race at Dundalk.

Looking for his first win since November last year, this four-year-old should go well over the seven furlong distance. Looks to be one of two or three big players in the race. At a price of 7/2 with bet365 it is difficult not to let this jump out at you as some excellent value.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

