LSU Outlasts Iowa To Win Women’s National Championship

It was a first half onslaught that Iowa could just never recover from as LSU rolled to win the Women’s NCAA National Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers came out scorching hot, thanks in large part to senior guard Jasmine Carson.

LSU Too Much For Clark, Iowa As Tigers Take National Championship

Coming off of the bench, Carson literally could not miss during the first two quarters. She was an incredible 5 for 5 from behind the 3 point line, and added two more field goals and a pair of free throws to push her first half point total to a whopping 21. She had 9 shot attempts in all, and hit them all.

It was a full team effort for LSU, though, as the scoring was relatively well distributed despite the hot shooting from Carson. Five total Tigers finished in double figures, including Angel Reese, who had a double-double while adding 5 assists and 3 steals. LaDazhia Williams added 20 points, while Alexis Morris dropped 18.

It wasn’t like Iowa was a pushover, either. Player of the Year Caitlyn Clark came out firing, as she had throughout the tournament, and had 14 points in the first quarter alone. But the barrage of LSU three-pointers was too much for the Hawkeyes to handle, and the lead was 15 at half-time.

LSU Wins First Basketball National Title

Iowa put up a fight early in the second half. Clark and company threatened a comeback midway through the third, cutting the lead to seven and getting the raucous Hawkeye crowd back in the game. But mistakes here and there combined with foul trouble to their starters ultimately spelled their doom.

After pushing the lead to 16 with 5 minutes to play, LSU began to force Iowa to crumble. Fouls began to rack up, eliminating Hawkeyes players as the Tigers sealed the game with free throws and hot shooting down the stretch. LSU’s 102 points are the most in National Championship game history.

It is the first National Championship in Women’s Basketball for LSU. They were just two years removed from a 9-win season before the arrival of head coach Kim Mulkey.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top