Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford one day, possibly as a “coach or even a manager.” Saha, however, believes the Portuguese will need to tweak his communication style to become successful.

Cristiano Ronaldo Had a Bitter Exit From Manchester United

Ronaldo, who won every major collective and individual honor during his six-year stay at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, made a spectacular return to the club in the summer of 2021. The Portugal icon started brilliantly, scoring a brace against Newcastle United in his first game back. Throughout the 2021-22 season, he featured in 30 games in the Premier League, scoring 18 times and finishing as the division’s third-highest scorer.

Things took a turn for the worse the following season, as he fell out with new manager Erik ten Hag. Following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticized the coach, some of the former players, and the club’s facilities, Ronaldo saw his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Louis Saha Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Old Trafford

As long as Ten Hag is in charge, Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United seems like a distant dream. But Saha is hopeful of a collaboration in the future.

Speaking on TVSporten, Saha said (via The Daily Star):

“Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day.

“That could be as a coach or even a manager.”

Saha, however, cautioned that Ronaldo must take a softer approach to excel in the management role.

“Now, he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach. Which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

“He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that; we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager. I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.”

Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders for Al-Nassr, so a switch to management does not seem to be on the cards f0r now. The 39-year-old’s contract with the Saudi Pro League club expires in June 2025.