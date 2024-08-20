Soccer

“He will work out how to be successful” – Louis Saha Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Manchester United One Day

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022 23 1
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022 23 1

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford one day, possibly as a “coach or even a manager.” Saha, however, believes the Portuguese will need to tweak his communication style to become successful.

Cristiano Ronaldo Had a Bitter Exit From Manchester United

Ronaldo, who won every major collective and individual honor during his six-year stay at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, made a spectacular return to the club in the summer of 2021. The Portugal icon started brilliantly, scoring a brace against Newcastle United in his first game back. Throughout the 2021-22 season, he featured in 30 games in the Premier League, scoring 18 times and finishing as the division’s third-highest scorer.

Things took a turn for the worse the following season, as he fell out with new manager Erik ten Hag. Following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticized the coach, some of the former players, and the club’s facilities, Ronaldo saw his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Louis Saha Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Old Trafford

As long as Ten Hag is in charge, Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United seems like a distant dream. But Saha is hopeful of a collaboration in the future.

Speaking on TVSporten, Saha said (via The Daily Star):

Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day. 

That could be as a coach or even a manager.”

Saha, however, cautioned that Ronaldo must take a softer approach to excel in the management role.

Now, he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach. Which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that; we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager. I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.

Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders for Al-Nassr, so a switch to management does not seem to be on the cards f0r now. The 39-year-old’s contract with the Saudi Pro League club expires in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manhchester United Branthwaite
Soccer

LATEST Could Jarrad Branthwaite Betray Everton For Liverpool Move?

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Aug 20 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022 23 1
Soccer
“He will work out how to be successful” – Louis Saha Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Return To Manchester United One Day
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford one day, possibly as a “coach or even a manager.” Saha, however, believes the Portuguese…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I think there’ll be some pain” – Gary Neville Backs Manchester United To Finish Above Liverpool In 2024-25 Premier League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024

England legend Gary Neville has predicted Manchester United will finish above Liverpool in the 2024-25 Premier League rankings. The pundit believes the Reds will struggle without Jurgen Klopp and is…

Barcelona Man Gundogan Could Return To Manchester City
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Happy To Bring Ilkay Gundogan Back To Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Report: Saudi Giants Struggling To Meet Valuation Of Manchester United Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Slams Chelsea
Soccer
“Sign a four-year deal at a proper club” – Jamie Carragher Urges Players To “Stop Signing for Chelsea”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
PSG Legend Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
PSG: 5 Most Valuable Players After Kylian Mbappe’s Departure
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 20 2024
Arrow to top