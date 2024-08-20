England legend Gary Neville has predicted Manchester United will finish above Liverpool in the 2024-25 Premier League rankings. The pundit believes the Reds will struggle without Jurgen Klopp and is doubtful about Arne Slot’s ability to steady the ship.

Having taken Liverpool to every major trophy on offer, Klopp stepped down from his role as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. He said he needed a sabbatical and entrusted Slot to keep up the good work, chanting the Dutchman’s name during his last official appearance as Liverpool manager at Anfield Stadium.

Slot has hit the ground running at Liverpool, guiding them to a 2-0 victory in their Premier League opener against Ipswich Town last Saturday. The team’s style of play was not much different from Klopp’s, which helped the players find their feet in the first game of the new Premier League season.

Gary Neville Predicts Liverpool Will Finish Behind Manchester United

Neville, however, does not think the good feeling will last, as he predicted a disappointing finish for the 19-time English champions.

On Monday Night Football, Neville predicted Liverpool would finish behind Man Utd. Explaining his answer he said:

“My view would be that the impacts of Klopp will take its toll just going off evidence of history. That’s it. Evidence of history of a manager like that leaving at some point, I think there’ll be some pain this season for Liverpool, and it could cost them.

“Liverpool have got far better forwards, that is the thing that they do have. If I look at Manchester United’s midfield players, if you add I think equal coaches, and we don’t know what Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot are going to match up like.”

He added:

“I do think Liverpool, with Endo, Szoboszlai and MacAllister that they’ve done unbelievably well to get the performance levels out of those three that they have, Jurgen Klopp.

“I really do question that that midfield is going to stand up throughout the season and if it does again I take my hat off to them. Well done. Unbelievable. Prove me wrong. I think Manchester United have got more in midfield. I think they’ve got more depth, and they’ve got good players in there.”

Neville concluded by adding:

“Kobbie Mainoo, who’s coming into that now, alongside Casemiro, Fernandes is in there, Mason Mount’s in there. McTominay is in there.”

Neville also backed Arsenal to finally win the Premier League title, beating Manchester City to the punch, and Chelsea to finish inside the top four.