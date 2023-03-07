Los Angeles Lakers To Retire Pau Gasol’s Jersey Tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will retire the jersey of former player Pau Gasol in a special ceremony during halftime in tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol, who played with the Lakers for seven seasons, is being honored for his contributions to the team and his impact on the city of Los Angeles.

Gasol joined the Lakers in 2007-08 season after spending his first six seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first season with the Lakers, Gasol only played 27 games. His team, however, got to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Boston Celtics. Gasol continued to be a key player for the Lakers over the next several seasons, helping the team win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

During his time with the Lakers, Gasol was a three-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2011. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his Lakers career He was known for his versatility and ability to play both power forward and center.

Off the court, Gasol was also known for his philanthropy and community involvement in Los Angeles. He founded the Gasol Foundation, which works to promote healthy lifestyles and education for children. For his efforts, he was awarded the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award by the NBA in 2012 for his humanitarian work.

"It's not just you." Pau Gasol on what his Jersey Retirement will represent…

