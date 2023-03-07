NBA

Los Angeles Lakers To Retire Pau Gasol’s Jersey Tonight

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Pau
Pau

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will retire the jersey of former player Pau Gasol in a special ceremony during halftime in tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Gasol, who played with the Lakers for seven seasons, is being honored for his contributions to the team and his impact on the city of Los Angeles.

https://www.sportscasting.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Pau-Gasol-1.jpg

Gasol joined the Lakers in 2007-08 season after spending his first six seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first season with the Lakers, Gasol only played 27 games. His team, however, got to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Boston Celtics. Gasol continued to be a key player for the Lakers over the next several seasons, helping the team win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

During his time with the Lakers, Gasol was a three-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2011. He averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his Lakers career He was known for his versatility and ability to play both power forward and center.

Off the court, Gasol was also known for his philanthropy and community involvement in Los Angeles. He founded the Gasol Foundation, which works to promote healthy lifestyles and education for children. For his efforts, he was awarded the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award by the NBA in 2012 for his humanitarian work.

 

During Gasol’s time with the Lakers, they were seen as one of the top teams in the NBA. Now, that is not the case. With LeBron James now out for a few weeks at least, the Lakers are still +2200 to win the NBA Championship according to California sportsbooks, a feat that the team has not seen ever since the bubble.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pau
NBA

LATEST Los Angeles Lakers To Retire Pau Gasol’s Jersey Tonight

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
rsz maxresdefault
NBA
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Next Team Could Be Shanghai Sharks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 3 2023

The Russell Westbrook saga has been an interesting one over the years. He started off as the lovable freak athlete and second fiddle to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, but…

rsz steph curry handsup usatsi 19905247
NBA
Steph Curry Returning Just In Time For The Golden State Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 3 2023

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been what the Golden State Warriors are used to. One of the most successful teams of the last decade, Steph Curry and company have enjoyed…

mike brown
NBA
NBA Odds: Mike Brown Now Favorite To Win NBA Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 1 2023
Ball 1
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Lamelo Ball Out For Season Due To Broken Ankle
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 28 2023
Collins
NBA
Atlanta Hawks John Collins Ruled Out For Friday’s Game
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023
Bronny
NBA
NBA Draft Expert Expects Bronny James As 2024 Top-10 Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023
Arrow to top