Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will leave for Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024.

Saudi Arabian Champions Pushed To Sign Liverpool Ace Salah

Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad were credited with an interest in Liverpool right-winger Salah. According to GOAL, Al-Ittihad initially tabled a £150 million ($183 million) offer for the 31-year-old but the Reds were quick to turn it down.

As per The Sun, the Saudi Pro League outfit reportedly returned with a bigger £170 million ($207.5 million) bid in September, with the sum projected to rise to a world-record £215 million including add-ons. Had Salah agreed to move to Saudi, he would have earned an eye-watering £2.45 million ($3 million) per week.

Agbonlahor Sends Saudi Arabia Warning

Liverpool somehow managed to fend off interest from Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window, but Agbonlahor believes that Salah will undoubtedly move to the desert at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The former Premier League striker said:

“I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100%. He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. I do see it happening in the summer.

“He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement. I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for. It’s inevitable at this point.”

Salah has been Liverpool’s undisputed talisman since he joined the club from AS Roma in July 2017. The Egypt international has featured in 319 games for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions so far, scoring 196 times and providing 83 assists. Buoyed by his heroics, Jurgen Klopp’s side have bagged one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

The Egyptian superstar will be 32 by the time the transfer window opens next summer. If Al-Ittihad table a $200 million+ offer, Liverpool could be compelled to green-light the move and use the funds to sign a top-tier attacker. On the other hand, replacing Salah would be a tall order for the 19-time English champions, as there are not many players who can score and assist with equal proficiency. It will be interesting to see how the Salah situation pans out over 2024.