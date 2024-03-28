Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close eye on Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. Johnson believes that the Colombian is one of the many left-inclined forwards on PSG’s shopping list for the summer.

Reputed journalist Pipe Sierra recently credited PSG with a firm interest in Liverpool left-winger Diaz. He claimed that while the Parisians were tracking the 27-year-old, they had not established contact with his entourage.

PSG Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Ace Luis Diaz, Confirms Jonathan Johnson

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Johnson claimed PSG were looking at Diaz as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. However, they will not make contact with any of the shortlisted players until Mbappe’s future is settled.

Johnson said:

“There’s been some recent speculation about Luis Diaz being a target for Paris Saint-Germain and my understanding is that the Liverpool forward is definitely a player that PSG are looking at as part of a wider shortlist of potential players to bring in this summer.

“Once they have the freedom to move without Kylian Mbappe being on their books any longer, then they will lower their wage bill and we’ll see how they move to replace Mbappe in attack.”

He continued:

“My understanding, for now, is that it’s not necessarily the case that Diaz is a priority target, but it’s more that they’re preparing for the possibility of looking at a player like him – he’s not the only player of that position or profile that they’re considering, but one of many they’re looking at.”

Although PSG are keeping tabs on left-wingers, Jonathan is unsure if they will prioritize that position this summer.

Johnson concluded by adding:

“You could perhaps argue, being a Liverpool player, that Diaz is one of the higher profile names on PSG’s list, but if I’m honest I wouldn’t be so sure that that position will be a top priority for PSG this summer. I think they’ll look at other positions, most notably central defense and also defensive midfield.”

Diaz has been at Liverpool since joining from FC Porto in January 2022. He has played 86 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 22 times and providing 13 assists.