Liverpool Transfer News: The Reds’ Stance Revealed Amid Al-Nassr’s Interest In Alisson Becker

Sushan Chakraborty
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer.

According to a report from The Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, who have signed the likes of Sadio Mane, Alex Telles, and Marcelo Brozovic this summer, are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. The club from the Middle East are reportedly confident of coming up with an offer that both the Merseysiders and the fail struggle to refuse.

Al-Nassr are hoping to exploit Alisson’s bond with former Liverpool teammate

Al-Nassr, who came second in the Saudi Pro League rankings last season, are supposedly hoping to capitalize on Becker’s friendship with Roberto Firmino to lure him away to the desert. Firmino, who left Anfield as a free agent this summer, currently plies his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Between Brazil and Liverpool, Alisson and Firmino have played 212 games together, winning one Premier League title, a Copa America, and a Champions League trophy together, amongst other honors.

If Alisson ends up signing for Al-Nassr, he will also be reunited with former Reds teammate Sadio Mane, a player with whom he has shared the pitch 170 times.

The Reds see Alisson as a non-transferable player

Having already seen Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson join Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, Liverpool reportedly have no intention of losing Alisson as well. It has been claimed that not only have the Merseysiders not received a formal offer for the Brazilian shot-stopper, but the player has also shown no desire to leave.

Alisson, 30, is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. In addition to being an excellent shot-stopper, he is also comfortable on the ball, which has made him an undroppable player for Jurgen Klopp. Since making the switch from AS Roma in the summer of 2018, Alisson has featured in 232 games for the 19-time English champions in all competitions, keeping a total of 103 clean sheets. His contribution proved to be invaluable as Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Alisson, whose market value stands at $38.21 million, sees his Liverpool contract expire in June 2027. According to Sportrac, he earns a salary of $175,031 per week at Anfield.

