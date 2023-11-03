Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement. Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, however, believes that the 27-year-old is unlikely to opt for a switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool Could Lost Mohamed Salah To Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad were credited with a keen interest in Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah. According to The Sun (via GOAL), the Saudi champions tabled a world record £215 million ($262.1 million) bid for the Egyptian (including add-ons) in the summer, putting pressure on the Reds to sell.

There were reports that Salah’s entourage had a chat with Jurgen Klopp and Co. about the offer, but it ultimately did not materialize.

Despite coming up short with a said world-record bid in the summer of 2023, Al-Ittihad are not throwing in the towel. The Saudi Pro League club are expected to come again next summer, and Liverpool could then be considerably less reluctant to send the would-be 32-year-old to the desert in 2024.

Reds Could Struggle To Land Their First-Choice Salah Replacement

Of course, Liverpool cannot afford to sell Salah without bringing in a competent replacement, and according to sources, Sane is at the top of their wishlist.

BILD’s head journalist Falk, however, has shared a piece of discouraging news with the Reds’ supporters. He has said Sane would rather move to a bigger European city, such as Madrid, Barcelona, or London if he decides to leave Munich.

Falk revealed to CaughtOffside:

“More bad news for Liverpool: The Reds are rumored to be eyeing Leroy Sané as Mohamed Salah’s successor. However, I have heard that Sané’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city.

“A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid, and Barcelona. However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.”

Sane has been at his best for Bayern Munich this season, stacking up one eye-catching performance on top of another. The Germany international has appeared in 15 games for the club across competitions, scoring nine times and providing three assists. His contract with the German champions runs out in June 2025.