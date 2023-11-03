Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Journalist Claims Reds Are Likely To Miss Out On Preferred Mohamed Salah Replacement

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly identified Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane as Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement. Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, however, believes that the 27-year-old is unlikely to opt for a switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool Could Lost Mohamed Salah To Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad were credited with a keen interest in Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah. According to The Sun (via GOAL), the Saudi champions tabled a world record £215 million ($262.1 million) bid for the Egyptian (including add-ons) in the summer, putting pressure on the Reds to sell.

There were reports that Salah’s entourage had a chat with Jurgen Klopp and Co. about the offer, but it ultimately did not materialize.

Despite coming up short with a said world-record bid in the summer of  2023, Al-Ittihad are not throwing in the towel. The Saudi Pro League club are expected to come again next summer, and Liverpool could then be considerably less reluctant to send the would-be 32-year-old to the desert in 2024.

Reds Could Struggle To Land Their First-Choice Salah Replacement

Of course, Liverpool cannot afford to sell Salah without bringing in a competent replacement, and according to sources, Sane is at the top of their wishlist.

BILD’s head journalist Falk, however, has shared a piece of discouraging news with the Reds’ supporters. He has said Sane would rather move to a bigger European city, such as Madrid, Barcelona, or London if he decides to leave Munich.

Falk revealed to CaughtOffside:

More bad news for Liverpool: The Reds are rumored to be eyeing Leroy Sané as Mohamed Salah’s successor. However, I have heard that Sané’s family have finally settled in Munich and are now very happy in the city.

A move to Liverpool seems difficult to imagine at the moment; the family would be more tempted by the metropolises of London, Madrid, and Barcelona. However, an extension at FC Bayern currently seems the most likely option.

Sane has been at his best for Bayern Munich this season, stacking up one eye-catching performance on top of another. The Germany international has appeared in 15 games for the club across competitions, scoring nine times and providing three assists. His contract with the German champions runs out in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Celebrates After Scoring Against Orlando City
Soccer

LATEST Report: Inter Miami Start Negotiating With One Of Lionel Messi’s Closest Friends

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  33min
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo
Soccer
Report: Rodrygo Goes’ New Real Madrid Contract Has One Of The Biggest Release Clauses In Soccer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

On Thursday (November 2), a day after extending Vinicius Junior’s stay, Real Madrid tied the Brazilian’s countryman and strike partner Rodrygo to a swanky new contract. Owing to the contract…

Tottenham Hotspur And Chelsea
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will renew hostilities when they square off in the English Premier League on Matchday 11. Read on to learn all the key details of…

Premier League Logo
Soccer
5 Youngest Teams In The Premier League This Season (November 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer
5 English Players With Most Goals Across Top European Leagues In 2023-24: Arsenal Ace Eddie Nketiah Features On Star-Studded List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“Liverpool will know it’s coming” – Gabby Agbonlahor Claims Reds Will Lose Key Player In 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
“I Am A Fighter” – Erik Ten Hag Vouches To Turn Manchester United’s Fortunes Around After Carabao Cup Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top