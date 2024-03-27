Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Luis Diaz is “super committed” to Liverpool, dismissing murmurs about the Colombian’s shock Anfield exit this summer.

Luis Diaz’s Father Wants To See His Son In Spain Someday

In a recent interview, Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz — aka Diaz Senior — revealed that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were interested in the left-winger before he joined Liverpool. He claimed neither Madrid club were too eager to close the deal, which allowed Liverpool to come in and prize him away from FC Porto. Interestingly, Diaz Senior then expressed his desire to see the two clubs return for his son, as he wants to see him play in La Liga.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Diaz Senior revealed (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet… Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market.”

Following Diaz Senior’s explosive interview, fans became unsettled, worrying about their star attacker’s future at Anfield Stadium. Top journalist Romano put all those fears to bed in his latest Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, saying Diaz was happy at Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Luis Diaz Does Not Want To Leave Liverpool

The Italian journalist said:

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Since moving to Merseyside in January 2022, Diaz has played 86 games for the Anfield outfit in all competitions. The 27-year-old has scored 22 times and provided 13 assists, winning one FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and one FA Community Shield.