Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Luis Diaz’s Future Amid Surprising Exit Talk

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Are The Eighth Most Valuable Team In The World
Liverpool Are The Eighth Most Valuable Team In The World

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Luis Diaz is “super committed” to Liverpool, dismissing murmurs about the Colombian’s shock Anfield exit this summer.

Luis Diaz’s Father Wants To See His Son In Spain Someday

In a recent interview, Luis Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz — aka Diaz Senior — revealed that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were interested in the left-winger before he joined Liverpool. He claimed neither Madrid club were too eager to close the deal, which allowed Liverpool to come in and prize him away from FC Porto. Interestingly, Diaz Senior then expressed his desire to see the two clubs return for his son, as he wants to see him play in La Liga.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Diaz Senior revealed (via Fabrizio Romano):

There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet… Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market.”

Following Diaz Senior’s explosive interview, fans became unsettled, worrying about their star attacker’s future at Anfield Stadium. Top journalist Romano put all those fears to bed in his latest Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, saying Diaz was happy at Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Luis Diaz Does Not Want To Leave Liverpool

The Italian journalist said:

Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative. 

He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

Since moving to Merseyside in January 2022, Diaz has played 86 games for the Anfield outfit in all competitions. The 27-year-old has scored 22 times and provided 13 assists, winning one FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and one FA Community Shield.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Are The Eighth Most Valuable Team In The World
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Luis Diaz’s Future Amid Surprising Exit Talk

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Erik ten Hag Man United split 081722
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Fancy Their Chances Of Beating Liverpool In Race For 26-Year-Old Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are reportedly confident of their chances of signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool are also interested in signing the 26-year-old. Manchester…

Premier League Image
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Conceded The Most Goals Across Top 5 European Leagues This Season: 3 Premier League Teams Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024

Defending is a dying art in soccer. With more and more teams focusing on multi-faceted defenders, the old-school resilience has gone for a toss. Most modern-day teams prefer their defenders…

Real Madrid Man Endrick
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Players Outside The Top-5 European Leagues: Real Madrid’s New Recruit Endrick Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Spain vs Brazil
Soccer
Spain 3-3 Brazil: Late Lucas Paqueta Penalty Denies La Roja Victory Over Five-Time World Champions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Chelsea Star Asked To Take Inspiration From Harry Kane
Soccer
“Why would he want to stay?” – Jeff Stelling Backs Chelsea Ace To Join Harry Kane In Germany This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Liverpool Have 143 Victories In The Continental Competition
Soccer
“̣Terrific manager” – Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Says He Would Have Loved To Play Under Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Arrow to top