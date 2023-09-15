Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has addressed the reports linking Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara with a move to Turkey, saying there is absolutely no chance of the move going through this season.

Although the transfer window has officially closed in England, some of the country’s top players have continued to draw interest from outside of the top five European leagues. Liverpool central midfielder Thiago has been one of the biggest names to be linked with a move away from the Premier League, with multiple Turkish clubs showing interest in signing him.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Thiago Exit Rumors

According to reports acknowledged by Romano, Super Lig clubs Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are both keen to sign the Spanish midfielder before the Deadline Day on September 15 (local). There have also been talks of a formal proposal being on the table. The Italian journalist, however, has revealed that the move will not go through this season as the player is happy at Anfield.

Taking to social networking site X, Romano wrote:

“Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Turkish clubs Fenerbaçe & Trabzonspor including details of a formal proposal for the Spanish midfielder.

“Understand there’s absolutely NO chance. Thiago always wanted to stay at Liverpool this summer and won’t move to Turkey.”

Thiago Is Integral To Liverpool’s Midfield

Following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departure, Liverpool are left with a rather untested group of midfielders. New signings Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo are all capable of bossing the midfield, but they are yet to get acquainted with Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system.

The new group of midfielders needs time to acclimatize, and while they do, the Reds could use a cornerstone who can not only produce stellar performances but can also lead the newcomers. And that is exactly where Thiago comes in. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the best in his position. He is also a vocal leader on the pitch, which can make all the difference in cagey matches.

Injuries have hurt Thiago’s progression at Liverpool, but Klopp is unlikely to give up on him this season, as the German is well aware of how devastating a fit and in-form Thiago can be.