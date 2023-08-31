Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Two Premier League Clubs Are Trying To Sign Reds’ Target Johan Bakayoko

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool Target Johan Bakayoko
Liverpool Target Johan Bakayoko

Premier League giants Liverpool have long been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, but a deal is yet to materialize. Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that two more Premier League clubs are interested in prizing the player away from the Netherlands.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League interest in Liverpool target

In a recent report, Football Insider claimed that the Reds were pushing to sign Bakayoko before the Deadline Day on September 1. The 20-year-old winger was also supposedly on Everton and Crystal Palace’s radar, with the latter looking for a suitable replacement for Wilfried Zaha. Burnley, who are leading the Championship table this season, were credited with an interest and had already seen two of their bids turned down.

Writing in his Caught Offside column, Romano refrained from confirming interest from Palace and Everton but revealed that Burnley and Brentford were in the mix. The Italian journalist said:

Johan Bakayoko – This is one to watch and there is interest in Johan Bakayoko from two or three clubs in the Premier League. I can confirm that Brentford and Burnley are working on it, but the situation remains open to other clubs. 

PSV Eindhoven won’t sell for less than €30m fee, at least this is their position today.

The 20-year-old Bakayoko has been with PSV since joining their youth academy from Anderlecht Yth. in July 2019. The pacey right-winger has a penchant for creating chances and has already provided four assists in seven appearances this season, across competitions. Over the course of his PSV career, Bakayoko has played 44 games in all competitions, scoring seven times and claiming nine assists.

Mohamed Salah move could push Reds for Bakayoko

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is being targeted by Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad. Neither Salah nor the Reds have cleared the transfer, but multiple reports believe Salah could change his stance in the dying hours of the summer transfer window. Additionally, as per Caught Offside, the Saudi Pro League club are also preparing a massive $163.78 million (£129 million) offer for the 31-year-old, which could be too big to turn down for the Merseysiders.

So, if Salah ultimately ends up leaving Anfield this summer, Liverpool need a natural right-winger to cover for him. As things stand, Bakayoko seems to be their best bet.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
