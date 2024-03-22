Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has claimed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is unlikely to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The BILD journalist instead added Real Madrid to the mix, saying the Spaniard could sit in the hot seat after Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires in June 2026.

Liverpool’s Hope Of Signing Top Manager Take A Massive Blow

The Reds have been linked with many top managers since Klopp announced his decision to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, no name has created as much excitement as Alonso’s.

The FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder, who helped Liverpool to an unforgettable comeback win over AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, has done an excellent job at Leverkusen. Under his tutelage, Leverkusen have gone 38 games without defeat in all competitions and have a seemingly unassailable 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Liverpool fans expect Alonso to return to Anfield after leading Leverkusen to glory, but Falk warns the tactician may have a different destination in mind. In his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside, Falk revealed:

“Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool FC. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso.

“Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season. There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.”

He concluded by adding:

“Alonso’s contract in Leverkusen is valid for just as long. Alonso, who also only extended his contract in the summer, could remain loyal to his club – and then return to his home country of Spain.”

Opinion: Alonso Could Go On To Build A Legacy At Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are five wins away from winning their first-ever Bundesliga title, and Alonso deserves all the credit for it. With him at the helm, Leverkusen have become a formidable force. They have scored a whopping 66 goals — second only to Bayern Munich — and conceded a league-least 18. Their goal difference of 48 is the best in the German top flight.

Unless calamity strikes, Leverkusen will go on to end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance in May, and Alonso may not want to escape the feeling of formidability just yet. By staying until his contract expires in June 2026, he could create a team worthy of fighting on all fronts every single season. By using his experience as a player, he could help his men prepare for the challenges of the UEFA Champions League.

Sure, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both considerably bigger teams, but they will not offer Alonso the satisfaction of building from the ground-up and challenging for the biggest trophies in soccer.