Premier League aspirants Arsenal and Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich will renew hostilities in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final this season. Read on to learn all the key details about this week’s highly anticipated first leg.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – Date, Time & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg

English powerhouse Arsenal will welcome German giants Bayern Munich to the Emirates Stadium for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night, April 9. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM local time (BST) / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Viewers in the United States can watch the game on their TV by tuning in to CBS and TUDN. If one does not have access to either service, they can stream the game live via Paramount+.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – Preview

Form

Arsenal, who claimed the Premier League top spot after Liverpool dropped two points at Manchester United on Sunday (April 7), have been on a roll lately. They have gone seven games without defeat, winning six of them. Mikel Arteta’s side are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been all over the place this season. Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club at the end of the season, has failed to work out a winning formula, failed to keep up with the in-form Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They are 16 points behind Leverkusen at the moment. With six games left to play, Xabi Alonso‘s side only need one more victory to end Bayern’s Bundesliga reign.

The Bavarian outfit were humbled by underdogs Heidenheim in their last game. Playing away from home, Bayern suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Team News

Neither Arsenal nor Bayern Munich have major fitness issues to deal with. Arteta has a full squad available for selection, although he may not want to experiment too much in a match of such magnitude. Tuchel also has a near-complete roster at his disposal, with Sacha Boey (hamstring) the only player missing the trip to London.

Head-To-Head

Bayern Munich have been overwhelmingly superior in this UEFA Champions League fixture. In their 12 meetings over the years, Bayern have won seven times, Arsenal thrice, and there have been two draws.

The two teams’ last Champions League meeting came in the Round-of-16 of the 2016-17 season. The Germans humbled the English side in both legs, picking up identical 5-1 victories (10-2 on aggregate).

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich – Prediction

Historically, Bayern Munich have the much-superior team. They still have a formidable team, with Harry Kane, in particular, proving time and again that he can do serious damage if he gets the service. However, for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, we can only see one winner. Arsenal have been in brilliant form this season, and, at home, they are unlikely to give Bayern many chances to pounce.

We are backing Arsenal to outclass Bayern on Tuesday and secure a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.