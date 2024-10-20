Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Cole Palmer Silenced at Raucous Anfield

In-form Chelsea forward Cole Palmer cut a frustrating figure as his team succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Sunday evening, October 20. Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones found the back of the net for the Reds whereas Nicolas Jackson scored for the Blues.

Mohamed Salah & Curtis Jones Seal Liverpool Win

Liverpool, who have built a reputation for starting aggressively under Arne Slot, opted for a more sedate approach against Chelsea. They did not press as high as they typically do and looked happy allowing the visitors possession in non-threatening areas. However, despite their passive start, it was the Merseysiders who drew first blood.

In the 27th minute, Liverpool midfielder Jones drew a foul from Chelsea defender Levi Colwill inside the area. The referee had a clear view of the incident and unhesitantly pointed to the spot. Talisman Salah stepped up to take it and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way before smashing the right side of the netting.

Liverpool found the back of the net for the second time in the 32nd minute through Cody Gakpo. But the goal was promptly chalked off because of an offside. Just before halftime, Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez brought down Jones while attempting to clear the ball. The referee initially pointed to the penalty spot but after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, he overturned his original decision.

Three minutes into the second half, Jackson found the back of the net for Chelsea, narrowly beating the offside trap and applying an excellent finish to send the ball beyond Caoimhin Kelleher. Unfortunately for the visiting fans, Chelsea was on level terms for a total of three minutes.

In the 51st minute, Salah swung a fine cross toward the far post, allowing Jones to convert. His finish was spellbinding, as he controlled the ball superbly with his left foot and applied a controlled finish with his right. In injury time, Chelsea had a couple of chances to equalize but failed to put Kelleher under pressure.

An Off Night for Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer

Having scored six goals and claimed five assists in his first seven Premier League games, Palmer was one of the players to watch on Sunday. However, thanks to a masterclass from the Liverpool defense, Palmer failed to make a tangible impact. The Englishman saw his passing lanes blocked and did not get the chance to attack the box as frequently as he would have liked.

Over the course of the game, he completed just 24 passes, created one chance, and failed to test the goalkeeper. He also was unable to pull off three of his four dribbles and lost five duels. Maresca will hope that Sunday’s poor showing was a one-off from his star player.