Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Mohamed Salah’s Future After Explosive Interview

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is not guaranteed to leave the club after the end of the 2024-25 season. The player and the club will hold talks over the coming weeks and months to find the best solution.

Mohamed Salah Said It Was His Last Year At Liverpool After Manchester United Game

Salah delivered a Man of the Match performance — one goal and two assists — as Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 1. After the game, he had a rather candid chat about his future, saying as things stood, he would not return to Old Trafford as a Liverpool player, at least in the Premier League.

Honestly, I had a good summer, I had a long time to stay with myself and try to think positive. As you know it’s my last year in the club (contract ends June 2025),” said Salah (via Liverpool.com).

I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what will happen next year.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Salah Will Discuss His Future With Liverpool

As expected, much has been said about the interview, but Romano does not think fans should start panicking just yet.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

I came here guys to tell you again that it doesn’t mean that Mo Salah is 100% leaving Liverpool, but he’s waiting to have a conversation with the club. And this remains the point.

I can confirm once again, that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks, and months. I can’t predict now how long the conversation will be, but there will be discussions around Mo Salah’s contract situation. The story isn’t over yet.

He added:

At this point, it’s a possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer yes, but it’s not guaranteed at all because Liverpool want to talk to Salah, and Salah wants to talk to Liverpool.

He’s very happy with the new project, with Arne Slot, the new directors, and the new management but his situation is similar to Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. These conversations will help to understand if Mo Salah and Liverpool can continue together in the future, or part ways.”

Salah has been Liverpool’s undisputed talisman since joining from AS Roma in 2017. He has played 352 games for the Merseysiders in all competitions, scoring 214 times and providing 92 assists. The Egyptian has won it all with the Reds, including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
