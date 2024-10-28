Soccer

Report: Liverpool and Arsenal Both Interested in Juventus Forward

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Juventus Manager Thiago Motta Facing Challenge From Arsenal and Liverpool
Juventus Manager Thiago Motta Facing Challenge From Arsenal and Liverpool

Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz. The 19-year-old talent has been in impressive form since last season and has drawn the attention of many notable clubs in Europe.

Arsenal and Liverpool Interested in Juventus Ace

According to CaughtOffside, Yildiz’s rise to prominence has piqued the curiosity of Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool. The Gunners are big admirers of the player and would be keen to sign him to take the burden off talisman Bukayo Saka.

The England international has been serving as the first name on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet over the last five seasons. The 23-year-old has superbly shouldered the responsibility but fixture congestion is starting to take its toll, with Saka struggling to keep himself fit this season. A player of Yildiz’s caliber would allow him to get the much-deserved rest when required.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has been monitoring Yildiz as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah. Salah will see his contract expire in June 2025 and has yet to sign an extension with the Merseysiders. If they cannot tie the Egypt international down to a new deal, they will need someone capable to take charge of the right wing. A player as talented as Yildiz could be an interesting option.

Signing the 19-year-old will not be easy for either club, as he recently signed a new deal with the Old Lady, committing to stay until June 30, 2029. The allure of playing in the Premier League could entice Yildiz to make a move, but the Bianconeri will not let him go without a fight.

Who is Kenan Yildiz?

Yildiz joined Bayern Munich’s youth academy from Regensburg Yth. in the summer of 2012. Over the following nine years, he developed into a fine forward, capable of playing multiple positions in attack.

In the summer of 2022, Yildiz joined Juventus U19 from Bayern Munich U19. In March 2023, he became a member of Juve Next Gen, and eight months later, he broke into the first team. Primarily a second striker like former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Yildiz has played 44 games for the club in all competitions so far, scoring seven times and providing three assists.

Yildiz has already become a regular for Turkiye, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 16 games so far.

According to Transfermarkt, he is currently worth a cool €40 million ($43.3 million). Juventus, however, will not settle for such a modest amount for their talent.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Sacks manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Sacks Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy to Serve as Interim Manager

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Trent Alexander-Arnold Is A Real Madrid Target
Soccer
Jamie Carragher: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘Bizarre’ Ballon d’Or Admission Hints at Real Madrid Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ambition to win the Ballon d’Or suggests an imminent move to Real Madrid. Carragher’s comments came after the Liverpool right-back expressed his…

Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid and Barcelona's Radar
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Holds Meetings with Entourage of Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona has held meetings with people close to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Davies has long been linked with a move to Real…

Juventus Manager Thiago Motta Facing Challenge From Arsenal and Liverpool
Soccer
Report: Liverpool and Arsenal Both Interested in Juventus Forward
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 28 2024
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Soccer
El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 25 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“This Is a Big Game” – Paul Merson Predicts West Ham vs Manchester United Scoreline While Sharing Interesting Insight on Erik ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 25 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Players Who Stood Out on Matchday 3
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 25 2024
Arrow to top