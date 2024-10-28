Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz. The 19-year-old talent has been in impressive form since last season and has drawn the attention of many notable clubs in Europe.

Arsenal and Liverpool Interested in Juventus Ace

According to CaughtOffside, Yildiz’s rise to prominence has piqued the curiosity of Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool. The Gunners are big admirers of the player and would be keen to sign him to take the burden off talisman Bukayo Saka.

The England international has been serving as the first name on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet over the last five seasons. The 23-year-old has superbly shouldered the responsibility but fixture congestion is starting to take its toll, with Saka struggling to keep himself fit this season. A player of Yildiz’s caliber would allow him to get the much-deserved rest when required.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has been monitoring Yildiz as a potential successor for Mohamed Salah. Salah will see his contract expire in June 2025 and has yet to sign an extension with the Merseysiders. If they cannot tie the Egypt international down to a new deal, they will need someone capable to take charge of the right wing. A player as talented as Yildiz could be an interesting option.

Signing the 19-year-old will not be easy for either club, as he recently signed a new deal with the Old Lady, committing to stay until June 30, 2029. The allure of playing in the Premier League could entice Yildiz to make a move, but the Bianconeri will not let him go without a fight.

Who is Kenan Yildiz?

Yildiz joined Bayern Munich’s youth academy from Regensburg Yth. in the summer of 2012. Over the following nine years, he developed into a fine forward, capable of playing multiple positions in attack.

In the summer of 2022, Yildiz joined Juventus U19 from Bayern Munich U19. In March 2023, he became a member of Juve Next Gen, and eight months later, he broke into the first team. Primarily a second striker like former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Yildiz has played 44 games for the club in all competitions so far, scoring seven times and providing three assists.

Yildiz has already become a regular for Turkiye, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 16 games so far.

According to Transfermarkt, he is currently worth a cool €40 million ($43.3 million). Juventus, however, will not settle for such a modest amount for their talent.