Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Snatches Late Equalizer to Extend the Reds’ Unbeaten Run

Sushan Chakraborty
Goalscorer extraordinaire Mohamed Salah popped up with a thumping late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for Liverpool against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, October 27. It extended the Reds’ dream run under Arne Slot, stretching their unbeaten run to an impressive nine games in all competitions.

Arsenal Wins the First Half

Freshly recovered from a knock, Bukayo Saka made the starting XI for Arsenal’s blockbuster Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday. The Englishman did not take time to make an impact, finding the back of the net just nine minutes into the game. Ben White floated a delectable long ball over the top for his captain, who took it in his stride, beat Andy Robertson with a clever change of direction, and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal’s advantage, however, did not last for long, thanks to a towering header from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. It was a perfectly worked set piece routine, which started with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery at the near post. Luis Diaz met the delivery at the post and flicked it towards the center, allowing Van Dijk to turn it in from five yards.

The game settled a bit after Van Dijk’s equalizer, as neither team seemed too desperate to score the go-ahead goal. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice came close to helping his side pull ahead on a couple of occasions, finding Mikel Merino on the end of his deliveries. The midfielder, however, could not find the right connection and failed to convert. The Rice-Merino link-up finally paid dividends in the 43rd minute, as the Spaniard got on the end of the Englishman’s delivery and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Mohamed Salah Secures Late Draw for Liverpool

Arsenal lost center-back Gabriel Magalhaes to an injury in the 54th minute. Jakub Kiwior came on as his replacement, but it compromised the Gunners’ balance. Mikel Arteta instructed his team to keep hold of the ball and refrain from taking unnecessary risks. They heeded his instructions and looked on course for a slender 2-1 win until Alexander-Arnold kicked off a brilliant passage of play in the 81st minute.

The England international delivered a long ball over the top of the Arsenal defense for Salah. But instead of receiving it on the right flank, the Egyptian left it for Darwin Nunez and moved toward the box. The Uruguayan pulled away two Arsenal defenders before squaring the ball for Salah, who had positioned himself in space inside the box. The 32-year-old applied a convincing left-footed finish, putting Liverpool back on level terms for the second time on the night. Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute, but a foul in Ethan Nwaneri’s goal kept them from securing a 3-2 win.

Reigning champions Manchester City benefitted the most from the draw, as they moved to the top of the Premier League rankings with 23 points. The Merseysiders are in second position with 22 points, while the North Londoners are in third with 18 after nine Matchdays.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Snatches Late Equalizer to Extend the Reds' Unbeaten Run
