LIV Golf Announce New Schedule For 2023 With 14 Events

We’re just one month away from the LIV Golf Invitational Series. That’s right, LIV Golf is back for it’s second season after rivalling the PGA Tour and coming to the forefront of the golf world last year.

The Saudi-backed golf league has officially released it’s schedule for the coming year. LIV Golf will hold 14 events all around the world this year, which is six more than they hosted last year. The full tournament schedule has now been released with nine new venues being included for these stellar golf events.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule will feature some of the best players in the world. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and the 2022 Open Champion, Cameron Smith, are just a few of the stellar names who will be competing in each of the 14 LIV Golf tournaments throughout the year.

LIV Golf Schedule 2023

Less than one week after announcing its broadcast partnership with CW, LIV Golf have announced their full schedule for the 2023 season. LIV Golf will travel to nine new golf courses this year, with five courses used last season still on this season’s roster.

The LIV Golf season gets going with its first tournament on Friday 24th February at El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

The season finale team championship will again be hosted at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the beginning of November.

Here is the full schedule in order for LIV Golf this year:

February 24–26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico March 17–19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona March 31–April 2: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida

Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida April 21–23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia April 28–30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore May 12–14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma May 26–28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C. June 30–July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain July 7–9: Centurion Club, London, England, UK

Centurion Club, London, England, UK August 4–6: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia August 11–13: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey September 22–24: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois October 20–22: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida November 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Set To Rival PGA Tour Even More In 2023

Ironically, the maiden LIV Golf event of the year kicks off next month at a course that was originally designed by LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, Greg Norman. The El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba usually hosted a PGA Tour event up until this year, but Norman has unsurprisingly decided to use his course for the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener.

Another huge positive for LIV Golf is their new TV deal with CW. The broadcasting deal with CW will see LIV’s first-round action being shown through the CW app. The final two rounds of each tournament at the weekend are then aired live on TV.

Here's how the reported LIV Golf schedule looks against PGA Tour's. Mostly avoids Tour's elevated events, except for first week of FedEx Cup Playoffs. Six weeks where competing tournaments are held within one time zone of each other. pic.twitter.com/CJJkydiedR — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) January 23, 2023

