LIV Golf Announce New Schedule For 2023 With 14 Events

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
We’re just one month away from the LIV Golf Invitational Series. That’s right, LIV Golf is back for it’s second season after rivalling the PGA Tour and coming to the forefront of the golf world last year.

The Saudi-backed golf league has officially released it’s schedule for the coming year. LIV Golf will hold 14 events all around the world this year, which is six more than they hosted last year. The full tournament schedule has now been released with nine new venues being included for these stellar golf events.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule will feature some of the best players in the world. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and the 2022 Open Champion, Cameron Smith, are just a few of the stellar names who will be competing in each of the 14 LIV Golf tournaments throughout the year.

LIV Golf Schedule 2023

Less than one week after announcing its broadcast partnership with CW, LIV Golf have announced their full schedule for the 2023 season. LIV Golf will travel to nine new golf courses this year, with five courses used last season still on this season’s roster.

The LIV Golf season gets going with its first tournament on Friday 24th February at El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

The season finale team championship will again be hosted at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the beginning of November.

Here is the full schedule in order for LIV Golf this year:

  • February 24–26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
  • March 17–19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
  • March 31–April 2: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida
  • April 21–23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
  • April 28–30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore
  • May 12–14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
  • May 26–28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.
  • June 30–July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
  • July 7–9: Centurion Club, London, England, UK
  • August 4–6: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • August 11–13: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey
  • September 22–24: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
  • October 20–22: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida
  • November 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Set To Rival PGA Tour Even More In 2023

Ironically, the maiden LIV Golf event of the year kicks off next month at a course that was originally designed by LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, Greg Norman. The El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba usually hosted a PGA Tour event up until this year, but Norman has unsurprisingly decided to use his course for the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener.

Another huge positive for LIV Golf is their new TV deal with CW. The broadcasting deal with CW will see LIV’s first-round action being shown through the CW app. The final two rounds of each tournament at the weekend are then aired live on TV.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
