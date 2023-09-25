Last season, the Lions traded away Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings. In return, Detroit got an extra second-round pick in that trade. They used that 2023 second-round pick to select a much cheaper option at TE. The Lions took Sam LaPorta out of Iowa as a replacement for Hockenson.

In his first three NFL games, LaPorta is already off to a fast start. Against the Falcons in Week 3, the rookie TE caught his first touchdown. It was a 45-yard throw from Jared Goff. Not only did he score his first touchdown, but LaPorta is also making NFL history. He is the first rookie TE to have 18 catches through the first three games of their NFL career. Not a bad start for the 22-year-old.

#Lions 2nd round pick, TE Sam LaPorta is the first Tight End in NFL history to start his career with at least 5 catches over his first three games. In total, LaPorta has 18 catches this season for 186 yards and a touchdown. The Lions had extra 2nd round pick from the T.J.… https://t.co/EoKHBkmImp pic.twitter.com/P5GK2S7fXg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023



For the Lions, Amon-Ra St.Brown is the WR1 and Jared Goff’s first read on every pass play. After him, the Lions don’t have another WR who can have that kind of consistent production. However, they do have a rookie TE who’s become a reliable second option for Goff. Sam LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in his Week 3 performance.

LaPorta was targeted 11 times and Amon-Ra St.Brown was targeted 12 times. The rookie is quickly becoming a big part of the Lions’ passing game. On the season, he has 18 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown. His catches and yards are the second-most on the Lions this season. Additionally, he’s had five catches in each of his first three games. That is an NFL record for rookie TEs.

VIDEO: Sam LaPorta scored his first NFL touchdown, then his Lions teammates told him to go back for the ball as a keepsake pic.twitter.com/PIvCF4Aiqk — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 24, 2023



The Lions will have a quick turnaround in Week 4 when they play on TNF vs. the Packers. Detroit will be expecting another big performance from Sam LaPorta heading into that matchup. After their 20-6 win vs. the Falcons, the Lions are now 2-1 this season.