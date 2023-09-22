American Football

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Jared Goff

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons take on Detroit Lions this weekend in week three of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Lions vs Falcons Picks 

  • Detroit Lions -3.0 (-115)
  • Jared Goff over 267.5 passing yards (-110)
Lions vs Falcons Pick 1: Detroit Lions -3.0 (-115 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this weekend’s matchup is for the Detroit Lions to cover the spread set at 3 points. The Lions are 1-1 so far this season, but they have faced two of the toughest sides in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks.

There were fears that Detroit’s star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown may be forced to miss this weekend’s game with an injury, but the exceptional 23-year-old has been cleared to return for week 3.

Detroit haven’t had anything easy so far this season, so this weekend’s game is the perfect opportunity for a well run offence to show just how efficient they can be.

Lions vs Falcons Pick 2: Jared Goff Over 267.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Despite losing to Seattle in week 2 of the NFL season, Jared Goff seriously impressed with a throwing masterclass that was only beaten by the incredible Geno Smith.

Goff threw for 323 yards against the Seahawks and the QB managed to find his range in no time at all, with an impressive 28 completions from 35 attempts in an almost flawless game.

The Detroit star managed three passing touchdowns in a high scoring performance that could be repeated again this weekend against the Falcons.

We are backing Goff to throw for over 267 passing yards this weekend, and after throwing 253 yards and 323 yards in week 1 and 2, we are confident that Goff can achieve his high prop bet.

Lions vs Falcons Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Detroit Lions: -165 | Atlanta Falcons: +145
  • Point Spread: Lions (-3.0) -115 | Falcons (+3.0) -105
  • Total Points: Over 46.0 –110 | Under 46.0 -110

Olly Taliku

