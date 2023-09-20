In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions drafted WR Amon-Ra St.Brown in the fourth round. Since joining the Lions, St.Brown almost instantly became the team’s WR1. He had a breakout 2022 season with a career-high 106 catches, 1,161 yards, and six touchdowns.

His 2022 campaign earned his his first Pro Bowl honors in just his second NFL season. During the Lions’ Week 2 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the 23-year-old sustained a toe injury. The Lions play this Sunday vs. the Falcons and then have a short turnaround in Week 4 on TNF vs. the Packers. With that, St.Brown did not practice today for Detroit.

Amon-Ra St.Brown is currently dealing with a toe injury and did not practice on Wednesday

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a toe injury and will not practice today, per HC Dan Campbell. Team considers him to be day-to-day. Lions host the Falcons on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qy7VBIfpxF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2023



Despite suffering a toe injury in Week 2, Amon-Ra St.Brown stayed in the game and played through it. He had a team-high six catches for 102 receiving yards. Through two games, he leads the team with 12 catches for 173 yards. At the moment, the Lions have St.Brown listed as day-to-day. It’s not uncommon for players to miss practice all week and be ready for Sunday.

That could be the situation the Lions find themselves in. Their offense is more explosive and productive when St.Brown is on the field. Detroit cannot afford to have him miss any time this year if they want to make the postseason. The Lions lost a tough game in OT at home last Sunday and are looking to get back into the win column this week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is likely dealing with a grade 1 (mild) turf toe injury. This is what Terry McLaurin has been dealing with for the past month. Painful injury with injury to the large join of the big toe. Zaps explosiveness, can reinjure, and often player wears a… https://t.co/xhvrsOzdq0 pic.twitter.com/bhEGspi8A4 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 20, 2023



Another factor playing into whether St.Brown will be active in Week 3 is the team’s quick turnaround in Week 4. Right now, the Lions are 1-1 on the season. They will be at home this Sunday vs. the Falcons who are 2-0 to start the 2023 season. While every game is important, the division matchups matter a bit more. The Lions will be playing on TNF in Week 4 vs. the Green Bay Packers. It’s Detroit’s first division game of the year and they’d love to have Amon-Ra St.Brown as healthy as possible for that matchup.