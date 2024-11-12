The top flight of Spanish soccer, La Liga, is home to some of the most creative players in the business. They beat defenders with ease, attack spaces with vigor, link up effortlessly with teammates, and create chances out of thin air, boosting the league’s aesthetic quotient with every feint and kick.

The 2024-25 La Liga season has seen its fair share of wizards work their magic, and in the list below, we will meet the ones who have made the most impact. Read on to meet the five leading assist providers of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign.

#5 Alex Baena (Villarreal): 5 Assists

Kicking off the list is Villarreal forward Alex Baena, having provided five assists in 11 La Liga matches so far. Baena has also found the back of the net once in the Spanish league.

Baena delivered his best performance in the Matchday 8 clash with UD Las Palmas. He scored and provided an assist to help the Yellow Submarine to a 3-1 win over Las Palmas away from home.

#4 Bryan Zaragoza (CA Osasuna): 5 Assists

In fourth place, we have CA Osasuna left-winger Bryan Zaragoza. The 23-year-old, who can operate on either wing as well as down the middle, has scored one goal and provided five assists in 13 La Liga games so far.

Zaragoza, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, was the architect behind Osasuna’s famous 4-2 victory over Barcelona in La Liga on September 28. He scored one goal and provided an assist as Osasuna beat the league leaders.

#3 Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo): 5 Assists

The only defender to make the cut, Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza has provided five assists in 12 La Liga matches this season. Mingueza has also found the back of the net on two occasions.

Mingueza, 25, has had multiple goal involvements in two matches. On Matchday 2, he scored and provided an assist to help Celta to a 3-1 win over Valencia. He replicated his contribution in the following Gameweek against Villarreal, but Celta Vigo ended up on the losing side (4-3).

#2 Raphinha (Barcelona): 6 Assists

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has elevated Raphinha’s game this season, making him one of the most formidable players in La Liga. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Raphinha has played 13 games, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

The Brazil international was at his unplayable best in the 7-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid on August 31. The former Leeds United forward scored a hat-trick and provided an assist to propel Barca to the most emphatic win of the season.

#1 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): 7 Assists

League leaders Barcelona have not one but two excellent playmakers at their disposal. Teen sensation Lamine Yamal has defined creativity this season in La Liga, claiming seven assists in 12 matches. The Spaniard also has a knack for the spectacular, with him finding the back of the net five times in Spain.

The 17-year-old, who helped Spain win the 2024 European Championship, delivered his most impactful performance against Girona on September 15. He scored a brace to help the Blaugrana to a 4-1 victory against their local rivals.