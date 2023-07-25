NBA

LeBron James Could Own Expansion NBA Team In Las Vegas, Says Tracy McGrady

Anthony R. Cardenas
LeBron James is in the twilight of his playing career, but it is likely that we’ll see his name associated with the NBA for many years to come. It is unclear when his on-court days will come to an end given his continues dominance and production, and rumors are that he will do his best to try and play either with or against his son Bronny in the league.

LeBron Could Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas, Says T-Mac

It would make sense for arguably the greatest player ever to remain around the game. James has had one of the most storied and decorated careers of any player ever, and his basketball IQ and knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA will go a long way in his post-playing days.

But what will he be doing with his time? Will he try his hand at the coaching ranks? Does he have what it takes to be an actual general manager?

He is thinking even bigger. According to retired NBA legend Tracy McGrady, LeBron James is looking to get into ownership.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports and Howard Beck, McGrady answered questions on a wide range of topics, from the new basketball tournament he is trying to promote, to his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama.

He was also asked about the potential for an expansion team coming to the NBA over the next few years, and McGrady had this to say:

I’ve heard that for the last three years, that it was gonna be an expansion team out here in Las Vegas. I heard that LeBron James is going to be the owner of that. It’s his team. I heard it through league channels.

McGrady Says That Seattle Deserves A Team, Too

Las Vegas has become a budding empire for sports. They have added NHL and NFL teams in the past few years in the Knights and Raiders, and are looking to bring baseball to town by convincing the Oakland A’s to relocate to Southern Nevada. There will be an F1 race there this winter, along with the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals and the Super Bowl.

Expansion has been on the plate for the NBA for some time. There hasn’t been a new team added to the league since the 2004-05 season when the Charlotte Bobcats took the floor for the first time, though that situation is hard to call expansion given the saga of the Hornets and New Orleans.

It has long been thought that Seattle would be one of the first cities on the NBA’s radar, given that the fan base is still savagely hungry for a team since the SuperSonics left down years ago. But McGrady touched on that topic too, saying that Seattle should be the next city after Las Vegas.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
