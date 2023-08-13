NBA

LeBron James Absent From Dwayne Wade’s HOF Induction

Anthony R. Cardenas
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and there were plenty of former players and friends that came out to show support. But there was one person who was noticeably missing, and that was Wade’s good friend LeBron James.

LeBron James Sends Love To Wade, Misses Ceremony

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood. There have been stories made about unhappiness in the relationship between Wade and his former team, the Miami Heat, but that very likely wouldn’t spill over into the relationship between the two players. The two have been tight even before their time as teammates in South Florida, especially given that they entered the league in the same year.

James was the only one missing from the infamous Banana Boat Team, as Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul came out to support Wade on his big night.

One can assume that LeBron James would have been there if he could. There has been no word as to why he was absent, but he is undoubtedly still dealing with family matters, just a couple of weeks removed from his son Bronny’s health scare.

In the hours leading up to the introduction ceremony, James took to Instagram and delivered a heart-felt congratulations to Dwayne Wade on his accomplishments.

Wade Not The Only One Inducted On Saturday

The ceremony itself featured some memorable moments. Wade shouted out and thanked more than a handful of players and former colleagues, including James and Allen Iverson. He even shared a moment with his father on stage, thanking him for everything, and sharing an embrace to end the speech.

It wasn’t just Wade’s night, though. Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, and Pau Gasol were among the others that were honored during the ceremonies.

Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA, 14.5 of them with the Heat. He finished his career with over 23,000 points, is a 3-time NBA Champion, made 13 All-Star teams, and made an All-NBA team 8 different times. He is currently a minority owner with the Utah Jazz.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
