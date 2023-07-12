A month from today, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will introduce its Class of 2023, and there will be a heavy presence from the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs Legends Will Be Introduced In 2023 HOF Class

Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and David Robinson will present Gregg Popovic for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 🤩 (via @Hoophall) pic.twitter.com/xlSYmBZUGJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

The Spurs had one of the most dominant and long-running dynasties that we have seen in recent memory. They qualified for the playoffs in an incredible 22 straight seasons beginning in 1998 (and a seven-year streak before that), in which time they qualified for the NBA Finals six times and won five championships.

They racked up individual awards, too. Tim Duncan won multiple league MVP trophies to go along with his Rookie of the Year honors in 1998, and Kawhi Leonard took the torch in 2013 and won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Finals MVP nod. Manu Ginobili won Sixth Man of the Year in 2007-08, and R.C. Buford won Executive of the Year twice.

But the catalyst behind it all has been the man who has been with the Spurs the longest. Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history, having eclipsed Don Nelson for the top spot a couple of years back. The 5 championships to his name are the third-most of all-time, tied with Pat Riley and John Kundla.

Popovich’s Extension Ties Him To San Antonio

Gregg Popovich announcing his five-year extension pic.twitter.com/d5Bax3K9d0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 8, 2023

Popovich will be rewarded for his career achievements by being inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 12th. He will be joined by fellow members of the Spurs organization, including Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and Pau Gasol.

The coach will receive the largest welcome, as he will be introduced by Duncan, Parker, Ginobili, and David Robinson during the ceremony.

It will be a high honor for the highly successful Popovich, who is apparently far from finished when it comes to his career on the bench. It was reported last week that he signed a 5-year extension with the Spurs, keeping him with the team for at least the near future. The new contract ties him to phenom prospect Victor Wembanyama, whom San Antonio was lucky enough to land in the most recent draft process.

Tony Parker will be introduced by Ginobili and Duncan, and Gasol will be introduced by Toni Kukoc.

