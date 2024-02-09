Ahead of yesterday’s trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets made a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The deal was centered around trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder. Hours after being acquired by Toronto, they waived the 30-year-old PG.

According to league sources, the Lakers are now front-runners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie. First, he needs to clear waivers. However, there is a strong chance he will join Los Angeles. In late January there were reports of the Lakers having interest in Dinwiddie as a potential deadline target. The Lakers might now have the chance to sign the veteran PG to their roster as a key depth piece.

Spencer Dinwiddie has hinted at wanting to play for the Los Angeles Lakers

Looks like Spencer Dinwiddie likes the idea of going back home to LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/jGwEAuWPvA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 8, 2024



Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers would be a homecoming for Spencer Dinwiddie. He was born in Los Angeles and attended charter school in LA as well. There’s no doubt it would be special for him to join the Lakers. Most importantly, Dinwiddie wants to continue playing in the NBA. He started all 48 games he played in for the Brooklyn Nets this season. After being traded to the Raptors, they waived the 30-year-old.

Dinwiddie now has a chance to potentially hit the open market if he clears waivers. That would be his shot at joining the Lakers. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Los Angeles is a frontrunner to sign Dinwiddie. Multiple teams reportedly have an interest in the former Brooklyn Net. In 2023-24, he was averaging (12.6) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (6.0) assists per game.

NBA Buyout Market Predictions/Best Fit: Spencer Dinwiddie – Lakers

Kyle Lowry* – 76ers

Marcus Morris – Knicks

Delon Wright* – Cavaliers

Victor Oladipo – Bucks

Otto Porter* – Celtics

Danilo Gallinari – Heat

Thad Young – Clippers

Killian Hayes – Spurs

Joe Harris – Timberwolves — Kimani (Kemba Walker fanatic) (@hatingkimani24) February 9, 2024



If Dinwiddie did join the Lakers, he would come off the bench. Their starting lineup is already set but the veteran PG could be a solid depth piece to have off the bench. Dinwiddie was not wanted by the Raptors. Los Angeles would love to add him to their roster. We’ll see if the Lakers are lucky enough to land Dinwiddie after he clears waivers.