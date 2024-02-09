NBA

League insiders have reported the Lakers are front-runners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Spencer Dinwiddie Nets pic
Spencer Dinwiddie Nets pic

Ahead of yesterday’s trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets made a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The deal was centered around trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder. Hours after being acquired by Toronto, they waived the 30-year-old PG. 

According to league sources, the Lakers are now front-runners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie. First, he needs to clear waivers. However, there is a strong chance he will join Los Angeles. In late January there were reports of the Lakers having interest in Dinwiddie as a potential deadline target. The Lakers might now have the chance to sign the veteran PG to their roster as a key depth piece.

Spencer Dinwiddie has hinted at wanting to play for the Los Angeles Lakers


Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers would be a homecoming for Spencer Dinwiddie. He was born in Los Angeles and attended charter school in LA as well. There’s no doubt it would be special for him to join the Lakers. Most importantly, Dinwiddie wants to continue playing in the NBA. He started all 48 games he played in for the Brooklyn Nets this season. After being traded to the Raptors, they waived the 30-year-old.

Dinwiddie now has a chance to potentially hit the open market if he clears waivers. That would be his shot at joining the Lakers. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Los Angeles is a frontrunner to sign Dinwiddie. Multiple teams reportedly have an interest in the former Brooklyn Net. In 2023-24, he was averaging (12.6) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (6.0) assists per game.


If Dinwiddie did join the Lakers, he would come off the bench. Their starting lineup is already set but the veteran PG could be a solid depth piece to have off the bench. Dinwiddie was not wanted by the Raptors. Los Angeles would love to add him to their roster.  We’ll see if the Lakers are lucky enough to land Dinwiddie after he clears waivers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kobe Bryant statue pic
NBA

LATEST Kobe Bryant’s 19-foot state was unveiled last night outside of the Lakers’ downtown arena

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 09 2024
Spencer Dinwiddie Nets pic
NBA
League insiders have reported the Lakers are front-runners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 09 2024

Ahead of yesterday’s trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets made a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The deal was centered around trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors in exchange for Dennis…

P.J. Washington Hornets pic
NBA
The Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 1st round pick to Charlotte for P.J. Washington
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024

In 51 games played this season, the Mavericks are 28-23. That is 8th in the Western Conference as the trade deadline quickly approaches. Dallas knows they need to make some…

Buddy Hield Pacers pic
NBA
The 76ers are acquiring Buddy Hield from the Pacers in exchange for players and picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
Kyle Kuzma Wizards pic
NBA
Washington will not trade Kyle Kuzma before the deadline according to league sources
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic
NBA
The Pelicans now have reported interest in Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline at 3:00 p.m. EST
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
Miles Bridges Hornets pic
NBA
League insiders say that Miles Bridges will likely remain with the Hornets for the rest of 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
Arrow to top