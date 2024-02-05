At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the Lakers made several moves. One of them was acquiring PF Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz. He played in 26 games for Los Angeles after the trade deadline and made 24 starts. To start the 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt missed time because of a heel injury during the preseason.

The 24-year-old missed the first 20 games of the season for the Lakers. He has played in 29 of their 51 games this season. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt suffered a foot injury last week vs. the Boston Celtis. League insiders say that the Lakers have the mindset that he will miss the rest of the 2023-24 regular season. Not what the team wanted to hear.

Who should the Lakers target now that Jarred Vanderbilt will miss significant time?

Lakers news: – LA has checked in with Detroit about trading for Danilo Gallinari. The team is also interested in Dorian Finney-Smith. – The team fears Jarred Vanderbilt could miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/5MRvU9QsEV — NBA Stream 🏀 (@NBAStreamIG) February 5, 2024



When the Lakers traded for Vanderbilt last season, they used him as a starter. He started 13 of their 15 postseason games as well. The big man was not available to start the season and Vanderbilt was easily replaced with the depth Los Angeles has. Taurean Prince has started at PF for 47 games this season. That’s where the injured Vanderbilt was playing last season. In 2023-24, injuries have left him off the court and unavailable for Los Angeles.

The team could not wait 20 games to start the season. Luckily, the team has been building to have depth and Vanderbilt was replaced rather quickly. Last week, the big man suffered a foot injury and sources say he could be out the rest of the season. If that’s true, the Lakers might go out and add a player before the deadline this Thursday. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that the Lakers have checked in Danilo Gallinari of the Detroit Pistons.



Danilo Gallinari did not play during the 2022-23 season because of an ACL injury. The 35-year-old worked hard to get back on the court for the start of the 2023-24 season. Gallinari started the year with Washington but was traded to the Pistons. He’s played in five of Detroit’s 10 games since the trade. There is a report for Michael Scotto that the Lakers have checked in on Gallinari. Three-point shooting is something the Lakers have been missing this season. It’s something Gallinari has made a career off of. He shoots (.382) percent from deep for his career. Los Angeles would love to add that talent to their roster if the Pistons were interested.