Editorial

Kyrie Might Want Miami, But Miami Wants Beal Or Lillard

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz screen shot 2023 06 14 at 24244 pm0
rsz screen shot 2023 06 14 at 24244 pm0

The Miami Heat came up short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, but don’t look for them to go quietly into the night. Pat Riley and company are always on the search for the next star player that they can immerse in Heat Culture, and the same will be true this off-season.

Miami Heat Exploring All Options This Summer

Even while the team was active in the playoffs and Finals, the rumors swirled about what they might do in the off-season. Their postseason run was certainly magical, but it is unlikely that the Heat can sustain any kind of real success with the roster as it is currently constructed. While Jimmy Butler isn’t thinking about retirement, he may be nearing the end of his days as a star in the league.

There will be plenty of available players this summer that can be had by way of trade or free agency. Rumors are already swirling about where certain players might end up, and the Miami Heat find themselves in the discussion when it comes to multiple stars.

According to Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman, Kyrie Irving has expressed some interest in playing in South Florida. The point guard has bounced around the league over the last 5 seasons and is looking for a permanent home, and the Heat would likely do wonders for his career. But Winderman says that he doesn’t see the Heat meeting Irving’s demands, and that the pairing would be a long shot.

Two players that he mentions as serious possibilities are Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

Beal, Lillard Are On Riley’s Radar. Not Kyrie.

Lillard has long been rumored to be on the move out of Portland, and those thoughts might finally come to fruition this summer. Lillard himself has already said that he would be most interested in playing for Miami if he were to leave the Trail Blazers, and the Heat would be happy to have him.

But there is another star player that is apparently on the market, one that like Lillard has been in trade talks for years. Bradley Beal is reportedly available and wants out of Washington, and winding up in Miami isn’t out of the question. Winderman talks about the issues that would be created by the log jam that would be the Beal/Tyler Herro minutes, but says that the Heat would be able to work around those issues.

Many teams will look to get deals done before the NBA Draft, which starts next Thursday.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
rsz screen shot 2023 06 14 at 24244 pm0
Editorial

LATEST Kyrie Might Want Miami, But Miami Wants Beal Or Lillard

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  46min
rsz usa today 195912910
Editorial
WATCH: Stephen A Smith Wants Damian Lillard Out Of Portland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 7 2023

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has always preached loyalty. He says it comes from his upbringing, and he has been proud and prideful about each location that he…

rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2023 05 1493336501
Editorial
WATCH: Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want To Hold Trophy After ECF
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have plenty to celebrate. They were the NBA’s lowest scoring team in the regular season, and barely snuck into the playoffs through the play-in…

KSI Boxing 2 1
Editorial
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023
Kai Cenat
Editorial
Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023
xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023
Arrow to top