Kyrie Might Want Miami, But Miami Wants Beal Or Lillard

The Miami Heat came up short against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, but don’t look for them to go quietly into the night. Pat Riley and company are always on the search for the next star player that they can immerse in Heat Culture, and the same will be true this off-season.

Miami Heat Exploring All Options This Summer

Even while the team was active in the playoffs and Finals, the rumors swirled about what they might do in the off-season. Their postseason run was certainly magical, but it is unlikely that the Heat can sustain any kind of real success with the roster as it is currently constructed. While Jimmy Butler isn’t thinking about retirement, he may be nearing the end of his days as a star in the league.

There will be plenty of available players this summer that can be had by way of trade or free agency. Rumors are already swirling about where certain players might end up, and the Miami Heat find themselves in the discussion when it comes to multiple stars.

According to Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman, Kyrie Irving has expressed some interest in playing in South Florida. The point guard has bounced around the league over the last 5 seasons and is looking for a permanent home, and the Heat would likely do wonders for his career. But Winderman says that he doesn’t see the Heat meeting Irving’s demands, and that the pairing would be a long shot.

Two players that he mentions as serious possibilities are Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

Beal, Lillard Are On Riley’s Radar. Not Kyrie.

Lillard has long been rumored to be on the move out of Portland, and those thoughts might finally come to fruition this summer. Lillard himself has already said that he would be most interested in playing for Miami if he were to leave the Trail Blazers, and the Heat would be happy to have him.

But there is another star player that is apparently on the market, one that like Lillard has been in trade talks for years. Bradley Beal is reportedly available and wants out of Washington, and winding up in Miami isn’t out of the question. Winderman talks about the issues that would be created by the log jam that would be the Beal/Tyler Herro minutes, but says that the Heat would be able to work around those issues.

Many teams will look to get deals done before the NBA Draft, which starts next Thursday.

