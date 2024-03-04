At 36-25 this season, the Knicks are 4th in the Eastern Conference. Yesterday, New York was on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that contest, all-star PG Jalen Brunson went down in the game’s first minute. It looked like a somewhat serious lower leg injury for Brunson. He tried to get up by himself. However, he took a few steps and immediately fell to the ground again.

Brunson had to be helped off the court and the Knicks organization as a whole were collectively holding their breaths. The 27-year-old was unable to return on Sunday vs. the Cavs. Luckily, New York’s active players put up a solid performance vs. Cleveland and got the 107-98 win. Most importantly, Brunson reportedly only suffered a knee contusion and might miss a few games. New York’s next contest is Tuesday at home vs. Atlanta.

The Knicks are relieved to know that Jalen Brunson’s knee injury was not a serious one

Thanks for this clip! This is very very reassuring. His lateral knee gets hit right before Jalen Brunson jumps. Could have caused a peroneal nerve contusion which gives you a dead leg and you’re not able to lift your ankle up. This is a days to week injury usually #knicks https://t.co/m4Ff4ibBAc — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) March 4, 2024



In 2023-24, the Knicks have struggled to have a fully healthy rotation. The teams’ best players have all missed extended time. All except for all-star PG Jalen Brunson. He’s missed just four of their regular season games this year. Brunson is averaging a career-high (27.2) points, (6.6) assists, and (36.4) minutes per game. On Sunday, Brunson had an injury scare for New York. Fortunately, it was a knee contusion. Possibly the best-case scenario for the Knicks.

Their team MVP escaped a major injury and that keeps New York’s season on track. The Knicks have been missing three key starters for well over a month now. Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson all have missed significant time for the Knicks. However, Jalen Brunson has been the one constant for New York in 2023-24. When he went down on Sunday, the Knicks’ season flashed before their eyes. If Brunson had been seriously hurt, that would have impacted their postseason plans. For now, we’ll wait and see how many games the all-star will miss after suffering a knee contusion vs. the Cavs.

Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson has a knee contusion. X-Rays are negative — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 4, 2024



After their win on Sunday, the Knicks have 21 games left in the regular season. At this point, New York is trying to get as healthy as possible before the playoffs start. Barring a collapse by the team, the Knicks look like a lock to be one of the top six seeds in the East. Other than the Celtics, the Knicks have arguably been the second-most consistent team in the East this season. Even with several key injuries, the Knicks have found ways to win. Credit is due to their coaching staff and players for always giving their best effort. New York has championship aspirations this season. Can they outlast the East and make it to the NBA Finals?