NBA

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson suffered a knee contusion vs. the Cavaliers on Sunday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Brunson injury Knicks pic
Jalen Brunson injury Knicks pic

At 36-25 this season, the Knicks are 4th in the Eastern Conference. Yesterday, New York was on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that contest, all-star PG Jalen Brunson went down in the game’s first minute. It looked like a somewhat serious lower leg injury for Brunson. He tried to get up by himself. However, he took a few steps and immediately fell to the ground again. 

Brunson had to be helped off the court and the Knicks organization as a whole were collectively holding their breaths. The 27-year-old was unable to return on Sunday vs. the Cavs. Luckily, New York’s active players put up a solid performance vs. Cleveland and got the 107-98 win. Most importantly, Brunson reportedly only suffered a knee contusion and might miss a few games. New York’s next contest is Tuesday at home vs. Atlanta.

The Knicks are relieved to know that Jalen Brunson’s knee injury was not a serious one


In 2023-24, the Knicks have struggled to have a fully healthy rotation. The teams’ best players have all missed extended time. All except for all-star PG Jalen Brunson. He’s missed just four of their regular season games this year. Brunson is averaging a career-high (27.2) points, (6.6) assists, and (36.4) minutes per game. On Sunday, Brunson had an injury scare for New York. Fortunately, it was a knee contusion. Possibly the best-case scenario for the Knicks.

Their team MVP escaped a major injury and that keeps New York’s season on track. The Knicks have been missing three key starters for well over a month now. Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson all have missed significant time for the Knicks. However, Jalen Brunson has been the one constant for New York in 2023-24. When he went down on Sunday, the Knicks’ season flashed before their eyes. If Brunson had been seriously hurt, that would have impacted their postseason plans. For now, we’ll wait and see how many games the all-star will miss after suffering a knee contusion vs. the Cavs.


After their win on Sunday, the Knicks have 21 games left in the regular season. At this point, New York is trying to get as healthy as possible before the playoffs start. Barring a collapse by the team, the Knicks look like a lock to be one of the top six seeds in the East. Other than the Celtics, the Knicks have arguably been the second-most consistent team in the East this season. Even with several key injuries, the Knicks have found ways to win. Credit is due to their coaching staff and players for always giving their best effort. New York has championship aspirations this season. Can they outlast the East and make it to the NBA Finals?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
6021a52a0b34aa150460672728b28a44
NBA

LATEST Oklahoma City Thunder Alone In First Place For Second Time All Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz usatsi 22657346
NBA
Playoff Jimmy? Butler Is Averaging 26 PPG Since NBA All Star Break
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

Many NBA teams and their stars talk about “turning things on” when the regular season winds down and the playoffs on the horizon. In recent years, that has been especially…

rsz dimsapnews
NBA
The Boston Celtics Are The First Team In NBA History To Accomplish This Impressive Feat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The Boston Celtics have spent the entirety of the 2023-24 NBA season as the top team in the league, and have built what is likely an insurmountable lead in the…

rsz 20566464210
NBA
Was Recent Hot Streak For The Golden State Warriors Full Of False Hope?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz i
NBA
Celtics Have Won 10 In A Row, Will Play 12 Of Next 15 On The Road
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
rsz malik monk 1 2083532 1709353059809
NBA
Malik Monk Scores 39 Points In Kings Win Over #1 Seeded Timberwolves
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
rsz piu46i7uynov7bxxzxtt5vmlda
NBA
The New York Knicks Are Just 12-23 Against Teams Over .500 This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 01 2024
Arrow to top