Jalen Brunson And Alperen Sengun Named NBA Players Of The Week

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun have been named the NBA Players of the Week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. West: Alperen Sengun (@HoustonRockets)

East: Jalen Brunson (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/aC61lE39he — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2024

Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Brunson has been one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference. He has been on the Knicks during the 2022-23 NBA season. He was a second round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Brunson had a breakout season before signing with the Knicks in free agency. This past week, Brunson averaged 27.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 9.3 APG. Brunson has been the engine of this New York Knicks offense. He has averaged a career high in points and assists this season. Brunson has yet to make an All-Star team, but that soon will change this season hopefully. He deserves it as much as he has taken this Knicks team to become a playoff contender. The Knicks currently sit as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Knicks are -1400 to make the playoffs according to New York sportsbooks.

Western Conference Player of the Week

Alpherun Sengun of the Houston Rockets is shaping up to be one of the better young centers in the NBA. Sengun was drafted by the Rockets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft and has outweighed his expectations for the Houston Rockets. They have one of the best young core in the NBA and Sengun is at the pinnacle of that. This past week Sengun averaged 24.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.5 APG. Alperen Sengun’s play style reminds someone of Nikola Jokic and his play-making skills as a big are one of the best in the league.

The Houston Rockets are +200 to make the playoffs according to Texas sportsbooks.

Even though the Rockets are still a ways away of being a contender, they do sit as the 8th seed in the Western Conference. The emergence and Sengun and other young talent on the roster should make their case for a play-in appearance at the very least.